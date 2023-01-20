Terry Crews Enters Epic Country Bar Dance-Off in Tyler Hubbard's 'Dancin' in the Country' Music Video

You may think you know Terry Crews, but did you know Terry Crews can hold his own in a country bar dance-off?

The America's Got Talent host is front and center in country star Tyler Hubbard's new music video for "Dancin' in the Country," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering.

"That video just painted that song in the perfect light," Hubbard, 35, says. "It's got enough character and personality and fun and storyline, and it's probably my favorite video that I've ever been a part of. I'm really proud of it."

The clip begins in a good ol'-fashioned country bar, where Hubbard is on stage performing for customers. The goodwill is short-lived, though, as Crews soon enters, flanked by mean-mugging members of his Sweet T's Motorcycle Club.

After sizing up a patron played by dancer Avery Gillham, the two enter a good-natured dance battle, which Hubbard watches as he sings and plays.

As Gillham and Crews, 54, size each other up, the two trade moves, including some country two-stepping. Eventually, the star realizes he can't stand up to the competition he faces in Gillham, and the pair share a well-earned handshake as confetti falls.

A credits scene even shows Crews joking with Hubbard about having to clean up said confetti, before the two pretend to start a dance-off of their own.

Hubbard says it was difficult to keep a straight face while filming the infectiously joyous video, but luckily for him, he didn't have to.

"I cracked up every time, because what I love about Terry and the whole gang was how they're really legit, great actors, and so they could turn it on and you would think that Terry was the meanest guy ever and was going to punch a hole to the wall," he says. "And then as soon as they said cut, he was cracking up and laughing. To watch a really good actor go from a character back to themselves, it just amazes me."

The country star — who recently stepped away from Florida Georgia Line after 12 years to pursue his solo career — says he had an "ongoing list" of dream casting for the video, and Crews was always at the top.

"First guy. We just reached out and the way he tells it, he was jacked. 'A country music video with Tyler Hubbard?' He was like, 'Heck yeah, I'm gonna do it,'" Hubbard recalls. "He's so awesome and so fun and just a really kind, awesome guy."

The star also heaps praise on Gillham, as well as choreographer Maya Taylor and directors Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa Stone of Running Bear.

"Everything was just so well done," he says. "I'm amazed by great dancers and infatuated with how they do it. I got some work to do, for sure! They definitely inspired me."

Tyler Hubbard. John Russo

"Dancin' in the Country" was cowritten by Hubbard, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite and Keith Urban, which marked the first time Hubbard and Urban have ever written together.

"I just told the guys I want to write something that's fun and makes you want to dance, makes the kids want to dance. I said, 'I don't know, something like 'Dancin' in the Country,''" he says. "We just sort of rolled with it, and it didn't take too long for us to know that this feels fun and this is what the goal was. I think we've achieved it."

Hubbard's self-titled debut solo album is out Jan. 27.