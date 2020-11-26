Tyler Hubbard Says 2020's 'Hurdles' Changed His 'Outlook on Life' After 'Toughest Year'

"I’m more thankful this year than ever," the Florida Georgia Line member captioned an adorable photo with his wife and children

Tyler Hubbard has a lot to be thankful for after a tumultuous 2020.

"This year has probably been the toughest year of my life, but even all the hurdles I count as blessings because it’s changed my outlook on life and made me appreciate so many things that I once took for granted," the 33-year-old musician wrote. "I’m more thankful this year than ever."

"#happythanksgiving2020 to everyone," he ended the note.

Hayley shared a similar message — and an equally adorable family photo — on her own Instagram, writing that she was "grateful for our family and all the chaos in our life right now."

"We got to watch the Thanksgiving day parade for 5 minutes together before kids went haywire and that feels like a victory," she wrote. "Wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving wherever and however you’re celebrating this year!🍁"

She also shared a video of their daughter Olivia getting her Thanksgiving-themed manicure from dad in time for the holiday. "This never gets old," wrote Hubbard, reposting the moment.

Hubbard also shared a video of Hayley preparing a Thanksgiving meal — and jokingly telling her, "Baby, want me to butter your biscuits?" He also posted a video of himself preparing an apple dessert.

Earlier this week, he spoke to the radio station KFRG about his time in quarantine. He revealed he tested positive on Nov. 9.

"I'm good," he told the radio station. "Honestly, I feel really fortunate. I was able to have 13 days of alone time on the bus, which was bittersweet."

"I wrote a bunch of songs and made the most of the time," he added. "And it kind of flew by but I feel great."

The holiday celebration after he and bandmate Brian Kelley addressed their brief Instagram drama following the presidential election.

"Somebody sent me an article two days ago that me and BK were breaking up and I thought, 'Well, that's news to me.' I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political ... in the middle of this election and everything going on," Hubbard told SiriusXM's Storme Warren then.