FIRST LISTEN: Trisha Yearwood's New Love Song 'What Gave Me Away' Featuring Husband Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood has cooked up a top-notch collab with none other than her longtime love and “crush” Garth Brooks.

The country star is giving PEOPLE an exclusive first listen of her song, featuring Brooks, titled “What Gave Me Away” ahead of the release of her album Every Girl.

“The song describes such an intimate moment between two people,” Yearwood tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I couldn’t imagine asking anyone else to sing on this song except Garth. He’s my person. He’s my crush.”

Yearwood says she deeply resonated with the song, which will be featured on her first solo album since 2007.

“I loved making this record,” the host of Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen says of “What Gave Me Away.” “I have always chosen songs that feel very personal to me, but I don’t think I ever really admitted that in interviews before!”

Image zoom Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“One of the nice things about getting older and becoming comfortable in my own skin is that I own all of the emotions in the songs now,” she adds. “It’s all about life.”

The track is the third song fans have heard from Yearwood’s forthcoming album. She previously dropped its lead single “Every Girl in This Town” in June and a new song, “Workin’ On Whiskey,” last month. The album is also set to feature other powerhouse collaborations, including with Kelly Clarkson and Don Henley.

“Making this album reminded me of making my first album in 1991 — a freeing feeling of just getting to be creative and not worrying about anything beyond just taking care of the music, finding the right songs and having fun in the studio,” she told PEOPLE in May. “No pressure. When I listen to the album, I hear the joy in my voice. It’s a great feeling to know you’ve done your best. Now, I float it out to the world. This is me!”

Image zoom Trisha Yearwood Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Yearwood is no stranger to collaborating with her husband. The country couple went on a three-year world tour together in 2014. The duo played a total of 383 shows during that tour.

“It’s been three years of your life with your best buddies out there so you’re proud of your work but at the same time you hate to see it end because this is how you become accustomed to your days,” Brooks told PEOPLE in 2017.

This time, Yearwood will embark on her first solo tour in five years, hitting 22 cities in the U.S.

In June, Yearwood shared an inside look at her and Brooks’ new Nashville home with PEOPLE.

“I want you to go in and have [the space] feel very clean and elegant, but also like you can plop down on the couch or sit down at a round dinner table and feel like it’s casual,” she told PEOPLE.

Yearwood and Brooks — whom she affectionately nicknamed “Gartha Stewart” — work together to make hosting dinner parties easy and comfy for her guests.

“I want people to come to my house and feel very comfortable,” she said. “So usually I’ll say, especially if someone has not come to my house before, ‘Look, I’m going to be in sweats.’ I want them to be comfortable when they walk in the door.”

Every Girl will be released Aug. 30.