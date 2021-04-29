Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Now when I cook I just ask Garth, tell me if it needs more salt and pepper," Trisha Yearwood said

Trisha Yearwood Says She Still Hasn't Regained Sense of Taste or Smell After Recovering from COVID

Trisha Yearwood is dealing with some long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms.

On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country star revealed that she still had yet to regain her sense of taste and smell.

"I have some beef officially. You are losing weight in COVID, I gained weight, I found it. What are you doing?" joked host Kelly Clarkson, 39.

"Spanx and also I lost my taste and smell so food is kind of different right now," Yearwood, 56, said with a laugh, explaining that she first noticed the symptoms "about five days in" when husband Garth Brooks made her coffee one morning.

At the time she recalled saying to her husband, "I love you, but did you put coffee in here?"

"It was just like that," she said, adding that "it's been about eight weeks" since then.

"Now it's all about texture. I can tell if something's spicy, that's about it," she said. "I love to cook so now when I cook I just ask Garth, tell me if it needs more salt and pepper. It's the weirdest thing."

Brooks announced in February that his wife had contracted COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus when a member of their team tested positive.

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," he wrote, adding of his wife, "she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

In early March, she went on to share the good news that she no longer had the virus.

Fortunately, even though Brooks took the best care of her throughout her illness, he never got sick himself.

"He was really wonderful. He was really great," Yearwood said of the country star on The Kelly Clarkson Show, adding that not only did he "never" get COVID-19, but he didn't have any side effects after getting the vaccine.

"He didn't even have a sore arm," she said. "He's amazing."

In a sweet Facebook post early last month, when Yearwood revealed that she was officially "COVID negative," she also thanked her husband for all of his love and support.