Trisha Yearwood Opens Up About New Tour and Her Hiatus from the Stage

After five years away from the spotlight, the country star is ready to hit the road again

After more than five years away from the stage, Trisha Yearwood is embarking on an intimate new tour, which kicks off Wednesday.

The reason behind the decision? “Just because,” Yearwood says.

“I’m actually calling it my ‘just because’ tour,” Garth Brooks‘s wife tells PEOPLE about the gig, which will take her on the road through April 12. “When Garth and I started talking about touring together [this summer], I realized that as much fun as those arena shows are going to be, I really have a special place in my heart for theaters and intimate shows.”

Adds Yearwood: “I didn’t know when I’d get a chance to do them, and this is kind of a window. I just asked my agent to see if anyone might want to book a show. Just because I really wanted to!”

It’s been seven years since Yearwood, 49, released a new album, and many fans have been wondering why the country star has waited to long to unveil new tracks. But the singer guarantees that’s all also about to change.

“It might not be out this year, but my goal is to try and get it done by early summer,” she says of the album she’s been working on for several years. “I just put it on the backburner and it needs to be focused on.”

It’s not as if Yearwood disappeared completely: Since 2008, she’s written three cookbooks and now hosts a show on the Food Network called Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which just wrapped its fourth season.

“I really never dreamed that would happen,” she says of her foray into the culinary world. “I wrote that first cookbook with my mom and sister, just for fun. And here we are.”

Still, she’s looking forward to getting on the road again – and reuniting with her old crew.

“It’s kind of like a family reunion,” she says. “I learned a long time ago that while it’s important to have great musicians on stage with you, it’s equally important to have cool people that you can hang out with for the other 22 hours a day.”

As for her highly anticipated upcoming tour with Brooks? “We’re trying to figure out all the elements now. But it’s the dream,” she says. “We don’t like to be apart. We’re grumpy when we’re not together. So to tour together is the ultimate because we both get to go out and do what we love, and then be together at night when the show is done.”

Because Yearwood isn’t going to be promoting any new material, she says fans should expect to hear her core hit songs, a few fun ones that are unexpected, and some interesting covers.

“I can’t say what they are!” she teases. “But we’re just having fun, so we’re picking songs we know we’ll have a good time with.”