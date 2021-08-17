Yearwood also spoke about the special convertible she and Brooks gifted former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn for their 75th anniversary

Trisha Yearwood on Bout with COVID and How Garth Brooks Was at Her Side: 'He Would Not Stay Away'

Trisha Yearwood is reflecting on her bout with COVID — and how her husband Garth Brooks never left her side.

In an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Yearwood, 56, says that although her symptoms associated with the virus were not severe, she still had to push her husband to stay away.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had what was considered a mild case and I think that's why we had — we were lucky that COVID didn't go into our lungs, but that's probably also why we have more trouble here," she explains, pointing at her face. "It was just no joke."

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

"He would not stay away from me. I'm like, 'Dude, I cannot be responsible for giving Garth Brooks COVID,'" she says of Brooks, 59, with a laugh. "'You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house.'"

"He would not do it. He was really worried about me," she adds. "But he never got sick and he was vaccinated. He took really good care of me, but he drove me crazy."

Yearwood also speaks about the special gift Brooks and Yearwood gave President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn for their 75th wedding anniversary.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 19: Honoree Garth Brooks (L) and singer Trisha Yearwood attend the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) From left: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

"What do you give these guys? I can't imagine the gifts they've received. Garth was like, 'Why don't we get him a car from the year they married?'" Yearwood says about the gift. "So that's what we went on the hunt for to find it."

Yearwood says she's the "internet girl" and did a deep search to find the car. Brooks made sure it worked.

Garth Brooks + Patricia Yearwood Tricia Yearwood and Garth Brooks with the car

Last month, the Carters' close friend Jill Stuckey told PEOPLE that the couple was "very excited" about the gift.