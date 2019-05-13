Trisha Yearwood Announces Empowering New Single 'Every Girl in This Town' Off Upcoming Album

Trisha Yearwood is releasing her first full-length country album in more than a decade later this year — and she’s feeling empowered.

On June 6, the singer, 54, will drop “Every Girl in This Town,” a “powerful” first single that “set the tone” for the rest of her album, Yearwood tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The star — whose hit show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen returns to Food Network on May 18 with a special episode celebrating her 20th anniversary at the Opry — says the track is an anthem that will hopefully encourage fans of all ages to “dream big” and not be afraid of failure. “It’s okay to make mistakes and not be perfect,” she says.

The single artwork features a childhood photo of Yearwood, who says she wasn’t afraid to aim for the stars even at a young age.

“I was a little girl in a small town dreaming big, as evidenced by so many photos of me in dress-up, or like this photo … standing atop the picnic table in my stylish suede green shoes with the yellow smiley faces on them,” she recalls. “I wanted it all.”

Yearwood says she’s felt a bit of sweet nostalgia throughout the recording of her new album and is feeling more comfortable than ever in her own skin.

“Making this album reminded me of making my first album in 1991 — a freeing feeling of just getting to be creative and not worrying about anything beyond just taking care of the music, finding the right songs and having fun in the studio,” she says. “No pressure. When I listen to the album, I hear the joy in my voice. It’s a great feeling to know you’ve done your best. Now, I float it out to the world. This is me!”