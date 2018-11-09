Trisha Yearwood Announces New Album of Frank Sinatra Covers — Her First in More Than 10 Years

Brianne Tracy
November 09, 2018 03:00 PM

Trisha Yearwood is taking on the Sultan of Swoon.

After the country star teased some big news on her Instagram earlier this week, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that she’s coming out with a new full-length studio album — her first in more than a decade — titled Let’s Be Frank, and it will feature a collection of the singer’s favorite songs by Frank Sinatra.

“I’ve been wanting to make this record for 20 years!” Yearwood, 54, tells PEOPLE. “I have always loved standards, and nobody sings them better than Sinatra. I’m honored to get the chance to pay tribute to him and the songwriters in these timeless classics.”

Trisha Yearwood's Let's Be Frank
Russ Harrington

For the album, Yearwood recorded the timeless tracks live with an orchestra at the iconic Capitol Records building in Hollywood using Sinatra’s microphone and sitting on the same stool where he sat while recording the originals.

Trisha Yearwood
Becky Fluke

On the album cover, Yearwood rocks a variation of Sinatra’s signature look, including a crisp white dress shirt, coat and tie. She topped off her cover look with a black fedora tipped over one eye.

The “How Do I Love” singer, who is just coming off a record-breaking world tour with husband Garth Brooks, previously paid tribute to Sinatra with a performance of “I’ll Be Seeing You” during CBS’ Sinatra 100 — An All-Star Grammy Concert in 2015.

Just in time for the holidays, Yearwood also launched her first-ever perishable Thanksgiving line, “The Complete Trisha Yearwood Thanksgiving Dinner,” at Williams-Sonoma. The dinner includes a roasted turkey, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry orange relish, cornbread dressing and lemon pecan pie.

Let’s Be Frank will be available Dec. 20 exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available everywhere in February next year.

