Trisha Yearwood Is Officially 'COVID Negative' as She Calls Garth Brooks 'Literally Superman'

Trisha Yearwood is officially COVID free!

In a sweet Facebook post, the country star revealed that she no longer has COVID as she praised her husband Garth Brooks for never catching the virus.

"Don't they say good news comes in 3s??!!" the 56-year-old started.

"1) I got the official news that I am covid negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!" she wrote. "2) My incredible husband is literally Superman and never got covid - but still took all the precautions to keep everyone we know and love safe!"

Then, as she shared a selfie holding her upcoming cookbook Trisha's Kitchen, she revealed that the book is set to release on Sept. 28.

"Garth said, Good news begets good news, let's share it with the world today and spread the love! Let me know what you think of the cover," she ended. "I ❤️ you all so much! Xo."

Yearwood opened up to PEOPLE on Monday about her new book as she shared its cover.

"I think I was really born for cooking in quarantine, because I was raised on the theory that simple is better," the country superstar saod. "My pantry holds basics, staples that I use daily, so when we were faced with being home and not going to the grocery store, especially in the very beginning of the pandemic, I didn't panic. I knew I could make meals out of what I had in my freezer—I always keep frozen ground beef, steaks, pizzas—and dried goods like pasta and canned sauces."

Her upcoming cookbook is set to feature "real recipes, simple ingredients and stories about friends and family and why these recipes are important to me."