Trisha Yearwood Road Trips Back to Her Georgia Hometown to Celebrate Her New Album

“It’s really cool to go back home to Monticello and just drive through and see everybody and remember driving those streets. You know, I got my learner’s permit in that town and I can show you the stretch of road where I did my driving test.”
“People have ‘Welcome Home, Trisha’ in all the storefronts, which is the way it has always been when I’ve gone back for events in my hometown.”
“This is a place that really does claim me as theirs and they’re family. They’re family for me.”
“It’s funny that we park this huge ‘Trisha Yearwood Every Girl’ bus on the town square because growing up, the square was a place where we were not allowed to hang out and my folks told me if I ever got caught on the square, I’d be in trouble!”
“I had to go by the Dairy Queen. There’s always a ‘WELCOME HOME TRISHA’ sign. My grandmother worked there when I was in high school. We were not allowed to get ice cream after school. If I went in, sometimes she would let me have it, but she would decide. She’d go, ‘I know we’re having dinner tonight and you’re not gonna get anything!'”
“One of my favorite things about this Every Girl Road Trip was having my sister, Beth, with me.”
“She’s my person. And she’s the person that I have shared all my ups and downs with so to have her experience it with me was such an honor. I’m just so grateful that she went with me on this trip.”
“Also, it was her birthday on the last day of this trip and that’s another reason that I’m so grateful that she came with us. We had a cake waiting for her at the Country Music Hall of Fame to say ‘Happy Birthday’ and that was really cool.”
“It’s just been an amazing weekend and I just feel really grateful that I got a chance to say ‘Hi’ and ‘Thank you’ to so many people and to hear their stories about what Every Girl means to them.”
“I know what it means to me [to meet my fans at home] and this has just been a great trip!”
Yearwood’s latest album Every Girl is available now.