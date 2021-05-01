Trisha Yearwood Is 'Grateful' to Receive the First Dose of COVID Vaccine After Contracting Virus

Trisha Yearwood is expressing her gratitude for receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The country star, 56, posted a photo of her vaccine appointment on Friday, captioning it, "This #EveryGirl finally got her first dose of the vaccine! To all who made this day possible, thank you. xo #grateful."

Yearwood's vaccine news comes nearly two months after she contracted the virus. Her husband and fellow country singer, Garth Brooks, announced in February that his wife had COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus when a member of their team tested positive.

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," he wrote at the time, adding of his wife, "she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

In early March, Yearwood went on to share the good news that she no longer had the virus, but on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week, she revealed that she still had yet to regain her sense of taste and smell.

"I have some beef officially. You are losing weight in COVID, I gained weight, I found it. What are you doing?" joked host Kelly Clarkson, 39.

"Spanx and also I lost my taste and smell so food is kind of different right now," Yearwood said with a laugh, explaining that she first noticed the symptoms "about five days in" when Brooks made her coffee one morning.

At the time, she recalled saying to her husband, "I love you, but did you put coffee in here?"

"It was just like that," Yearwood said, adding that "it's been about eight weeks" since then. "Now it's all about texture. I can tell if something's spicy, that's about it. I love to cook so now when I cook I just ask Garth, tell me if it needs more salt and pepper. It's the weirdest thing."

Fortunately, even though Brooks took the best care of her throughout her illness, he never got sick himself.

"He was really wonderful. He was really great," Yearwood said of her husband on The Kelly Clarkson Show, adding that not only did he "never" get COVID-19, but he didn't have any side effects after getting his vaccine.

"He didn't even have a sore arm," she said. "He's amazing."