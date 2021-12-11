Trisha Yearwood Celebrates 16th Anniversary with Husband Garth Brooks: 'Happy Sweet Sixteen'

"I'm the lucky one," Trisha Yearwood wrote to husband Garth Brooks' daughters about being their "bonus mom" as she celebrated her and Brooks' 16th wedding anniversary

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC

Trisha Yearwood is marking 16 years of wedded bliss with Garth Brooks.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 47, celebrated their anniversary Friday on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo of them kissing on stage. "Happy Sweet Sixteen, Mr. Yearwood!" Yearwood wrote to her husband, 59, in the caption.

She also celebrated 16 years of being a "bonus mom" to Brooks' three daughters with his first wife Sandy Mahl, 56, by sending flowers to stepdaughters Taylor Mayne, 29, August Anna, 27, and Allie Colleen, 25.

Allie shared a video of the flowers to her Instagram Story. "16 years ago I got the best bonus mom in the world," she wrote. "As a child with two amazing parents to have been chosen by a 3rd as a daughter is a gift I cannot explain."

"I'm the lucky one. So honored to get to be a part of your life," Yearwood wrote in response. "I love you!"

Yearwood previously raved about being a stepmom to PEOPLE, explaining that her three stepdaughters have given her "a lot of grace" since she married their dad.

"They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives," Yearwood said in May. "They were a gift that I didn't know I needed. I didn't know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives."

The Every Girl artist also told PEOPLE that "everyday is Valentine's Day" with Brooks. "He's so much more thoughtful than me, he's so much more romantic than me. He's really amazing," Yearwood said in 2019.

