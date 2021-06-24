The new version of Trisha Yearwood's first album will include an acoustic re-recording of her debut hit "She's in Love with the Boy"

Trisha Yearwood Celebrates 30 Years in the Industry with Every Girl Deluxe Album: 'I've Been Lucky'

It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since Trisha Yearwood's debut single catapulted her to one of country music's leading ladies.

"She's in Love with the Boy" vaulted to No. 1 in 1991 and cemented her as the first female country artist to have a debut single reach the top of the country charts.

Now Yearwood, 56, is paying tribute to her first hit on the upcoming deluxe edition of her latest album Every Girl by including an acoustic re-recording of the classic tune.

"We had no idea it would make history," she tells PEOPLE exclusively about the song. "It had apparently been around for a few years and had never found the right home. Lucky me!"

The singer has producer Garth Fundis to thank for introducing her to the story of teenage couple Katie and Tommy, who had the song stored on a cassette in an office desk drawer, waiting for the right artist.

"We recorded it 100 percent because we liked the song," she recalls. "I loved the story about nobody being good enough for Daddy's little girl."

Yearwood explains she had an "amazing feeling" hearing it on the radio for the first time, saying, "I was driving in Nashville in my used burgundy Honda, and when I heard my voice ... I rolled down all the windows and cranked it. I guess I wanted anyone passing by to hear it, too!"

Trisha Yearwood In Studio 1991 In the studio with producer Garth Fundis in 1991 | Credit: Trisha Yearwood

The song would go on to become a country radio standard, launching a career that includes five No. 1 hits on the country chart and 15 albums.

"I don't think it was until years later that I realized how lucky I had been to have a song like 'She's in Love with the Boy' in my career," she says. "It's precious to me now because it represents the beginning, and it represents the longevity of a good song and the loyalty of a fan base."

Fans will be able to relive the magic as one of three unreleased tracks on the Every Girl deluxe album, alongside her cover of the A Star Is Born smash, "Shallow," with her superstar husband Garth Brooks, and the soaring piano-laden ballad "I Dare You to Love."

Trisha Yearwood 1991 Trisha Yearwood in 1991 | Credit: Trisha Yearwood

While Yearwood's extensive discography has awarded her three Grammys, three Academy of Country Music awards and three Country Music Association trophies, she still looks fondly on the track that introduced her.

"I've been lucky in my career to have a few songs like that," she explains. "I would include 'How Do I Live' and 'Walkaway Joe' in that category, but 'She's in Love with the Boy' will always be, as my pal Porter Wagoner used to say, 'the one that brung me!'"