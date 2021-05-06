Triplet Trio Taylor Red Finally Find Country Music Success Thanks to TikTok: 'It Gives Everyone a Chance'

"Over the past year, TikTok changed our world," the group tells PEOPLE. "It knocked down a lot of doors in an industry we had spent years knocking on"

Nicole Taylor is the rocker rebel. Nika Taylor is the peacemaker. And Natalie Taylor is the girly girl who, as a teenager, was recognized as the class valedictorian at their high school. But together, these identical triplets are best known as country trio Taylor Red.

"Everyone was wondering why the valedictorian was going to be in a country band playing a fiddle," laughs Nicole during a recent interview with PEOPLE about the beginnings of the country trio and TikTok powerhouses that currently have over seven million people following their every move on social media. "But at 17 years old, we all made the decision to be in this band. And we have never looked back."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

taylor red Taylor Red | Credit: Matthew Simmons

Indeed, the three sisters from South Mississippi who could never quite break down the gates of the country music industry in Nashville now find themselves with a catchy new single "Country Money" and an ever-growing fan base. And if the stars continue to align for these three, they might just be on the cusp of a career that they once could only dream about.

With the harmonies of The Chicks and The Judds filling their heads from a young age, the members of Taylor Red learned to play instruments when they were just kids. But it wasn't until their mom encouraged them to not only play their instruments together, but to also sing together that the magic started forming before their very eyes.

"We were always country girls," explains Nika, whose parents have since moved to Tennessee to witness their girls' attempt to make their music dreams come true in the country music capital of the world. "Our parents owned a John Deere dealership in town, and while our dad was busy with that, our mom was always encouraging us to try to play a song together."

"By 10 years old, we had formed a band and playing at every little fish fry in town," says Nicole, who began appearing with her sisters in a wildly popular Sonic Drive-In advertising campaign last year. "Soon, we were playing 100 dates a year. Our community was so supportive of us, and so were our parents, who would always be there to carry our instruments and drive us everywhere."

taylor red Taylor Red | Credit: Matthew Simmons

And while the country threesome found success throughout their home state, they didn't have many connections in Music City. And while that might have been something that could have served as quite a roadblock to most aspiring country artists at any other time, it caused Taylor Red to look at other options to get out in front of the loyal country music audience.

So, they made a TikTok account.

And last year, as the pandemic raged and people were quarantined with nothing to do but watch social media scroll by on their phones, Taylor Red found a way to use their undeniable talent and vibrant personalities to break through without ever having to follow the old rules of stardom.

taylor red Taylor Red | Credit: Matthew Simmons

And here they are.

"Over the past year, TikTok changed our world," explains Nika, who alongside Natalie take the lead when it comes to their social media performances and somewhat hilarious antics. "It knocked down a lot of doors in an industry we had spent years knocking on."

"TikTok has the ability to launch music unlike any other social media platform out there," adds Nicole, who has even elicited the help of the bands ever-growing Taylor Red Army to help them write songs on TikTok via their weekly livestreams. "It gives everyone a chance."

taylor red Taylor Red | Credit: Matthew Simmons

And yes, it's the Taylor Red Army that may continue to take this country trio to new heights in the coming years.