Country music star Travis Tritt’s tour bus was involved in a fatal car accident after a performance in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Early Saturday morning, Tritt’s tour bus was driving along Veteran’s Highway when a vehicle driving the wrong way crashed into another car around 3:30 a.m. The tour bus allegedly was involved in the tail-end of the accident.

Two people were killed in the early morning crash, according to local reports.

Tritt, 56, had played a show at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach just hours before the incident. The singer tweeted a picture of the wreck, with one car crashed head-on with another causing massive damage to both vehicles.

We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

“We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us,” he added in another tweet. “Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.”

The details and names of those who died in the crash have not been officially released yet, but Tritt strongly suggested the fatal accident was caused by a drunk driver.

Tritt tweeted that he was told the car accident was caused by “someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired.” The Georgia native also advised fans on Twitter to always drive sober.

I beg everyone to please, please, please drive sober. Know when to admit that you are too impaired to drive. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

No one was injured on Tritt’s bus, which the singer claimed was side-swiped during the fatal multiple-car pileup.

One other person was injured in the crash, authorities told local news outlets.

Tritt is scheduled to play Anderson Music Hall in Hiawassee, Georgia, on Saturday.