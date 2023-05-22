Travis Denning Marries Madison Montgomery in Romantic Tenn. Wedding: See the Photos

The "Second Best Thing" singer married his fiancée Madison Montgomery on Saturday after four years of dating

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 22, 2023 05:15 PM
Madison Denning travis denning wedding. Credit: Eusebio Media
Madison Montgomery and Travis Denning. Photo: Eusebio Media

Country singer Travis Denning and longtime girlfriend Madison Montgomery have tied the knot!

The couple said "I do" on Saturday at The Estate at Cherokee Dock in Lebanon, Tennessee after four years of dating.

"Not a bad Saturday if I do say so myself ❤️," Denning, 30, wrote on Instagram, while Montgomery, 26, shared a series of photos with the caption: "The Dennings 🤍"

Montgomery, a social media specialist and the daughter of '90s country star John Michael Montgomery, wore a one-shouldered white gown for her big day, which has been in the works since Denning popped the question in New York City in October 2021.

The couple will soon head off to Switzerland on their honeymoon.

Madison Denning travis denning wedding. Credit: Eusebio Media
Travis Denning and Madison Montgomery. Eusebio Media

The "Second Best Thing" singer opened up to PEOPLE about wedding planning in March, and said that he let his bride take the lead when it came to most design things.

"There are obviously certain things where you make the decisions together, but when it comes to the aesthetics, that's all her," he said. "It's not that I don't have an opinion — it's that I know her opinion is going to be better than mine when it comes to that stuff! She's classy, she's got taste. I trust her on that."

Madison Denning travis denning wedding. Credit: Eusebio Media
Madison Montgomery and Travis Denning. Eusebio Media

He did, however, note that he had plenty of input when it came to food, alcohol and the venue, which he said was "fun" to choose.

Madison Denning travis denning wedding. https://www.instagram.com/madisoncmontgomery/. Madison Denning/Instagram
Madison Montgomery and Travis Denning. Madison Denning/Instagram

Denning — who told Universal Music Group that he and Montgomery's first dance would be to "Your Song" by Elton John — also revealed to PEOPLE that his own music would not be part of the big day.

"I'm thinking Madison would whoop my ass if I did that," he joked. "And I don't want to. If there's any day I don't want to work, it's damn sure my wedding day."

Madison Denning travis denning wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsjBYviOfb_/?hl=en. Travis Denning/Instagram
Madison Montgomery and Travis Denning. Travis Denning/Instagram

Montgomery celebrated her two-year anniversary with Denning in March 2021, and shared a sweet caption on Instagram that described him as her "very special person."

"Loving you is the easiest, most effortless thing I have ever done in my life," she wrote. "You are everything I have always searched for. Here's to many more years full of adventures, laughter, and head-over-heels kinda love."

