The country star popped the question on Saturday in New York City's Central Park

Travis Denning Is Engaged to Madison Montgomery: 'She Said Yes'

Travis Denning is getting married!

The country star popped the question to longtime girlfriend Madison Montgomery on Saturday in New York City's Central Park.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Y'all might wanna swipe right and see that ring finger… #SheSaidYes," the "After a Few" singer, 28, wrote on his Instagram to announce the engagement.

Montgomery, 25, shared her own post, captioning the photo, "My best friend forever."

Travis Denning Engagement Madison Montgomery and Travis Denning | Credit: Katie Kauss

Travis Denning Engagement Travis Denning and Madison Montgomery | Credit: Katie Kauss

Denning and Montgomery, the daughter of '90s country hitmaker John Michael Montgomery, have been a couple for two-and-a-half years, and recently adopted a Great Pyrenees mix named Ranger.

Speaking to PEOPLE in August about all the "next step" decisions he's made as of late — a house and a dog — the "ABBY" singer played coy when asked if an engagement was in the cards. "We've definitely discussed those things," he said at the time, before joking, "I think all of my previous relationships added together are only about a year and 11 months, so this is going really well."

So she's a keeper? "For sure," he said, smiling. "A hundred percent."