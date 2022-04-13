Trace Adkins Kicks Off His Tour by Rocking the Ryman — See Photos from the Sold-Out Night!
It was a memorable night for Adkins during his sold-out return to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville since 2012 on April 8. The show marked the beginning of his The Way I Wanna Go tour — and featured a special surprise from pal Terri Clark
Starting Things Off Right
Adkins kicking off The Way I Wanna Go tour at Ryman Auditorium.
"We only really had that first [COVID] year where we didn't play much at all," he tells PEOPLE. "Last year, we did a few shows here and there, granted it didn't feel exactly the same. It's going to be great to get out and have people in the audience having fun and showing their pretty faces."
Belting It Out
Adkins sings his just-certified gold single "Every Light in the House."
Mixing Things Up
As for what fans can expect from this show-run, Adkins says, "We'll do the hits, we'll do the songs they've heard on the radio over the years. We know that's what they come to hear. And then to entertain ourselves we'll throw in a few things off of the new album!"
A Fan-Filled Performance
Adkins performing for the sold-out Ryman Auditorium crowd.
Getting His 'Honky Tonk' On
Adkins performs triple-platinum "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk."
A Sweet Surprise
Adkins was surprised with news of a career milestone by friend and fellow country music singer Terri Clark.
Going Gold — and Platinum!
After Clark surprised Adkins on stage, she helped Adkins' producer and label head Mickey Jack Cones present Adkins with plaques to commemorate his new RIAA certifications. His track "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," is officially certified triple platinum, while "Every Light in the House Is On," "Songs About Me" and "Swing" are certified gold.
Taking a Moment
Adkins reflects on his career milestone.
Fan Photobomb!
Adkins surprises the Ryman Auditorium's daily-tour guests with a photobomb.
Love for the Ryman
To Adkins, the Ryman is a special place.
"First of all, it is probably the most historical music venue in this country, and turns 130 years old this year," he says. "Everybody has played here."
Taking It All In
"The Ryman is just an institution — it has such history, such a spirit, and you can feel it when you are onstage. I like how this room sounds. It's a great place to play."
