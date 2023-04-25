Back to the Beach! See Country Stars in the Sand at the Tortuga Music Festival: PHOTOS (Exclusive)

Everyone from Shania Twain to Cole Swindell hit the stage at the annual Tortuga Music Festival, held April 14-16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud

Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical.

Published on April 25, 2023 01:15 PM
01 of 11

Shania Twain

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
02 of 11

Lauren Alaina

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
03 of 11

Jake Owen

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
04 of 11

Brittney Spencer

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
05 of 11

Lukas Nelson

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
06 of 11

Megan Moroney

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
07 of 11

Ashley Cooke

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
08 of 11

Carly Pearce

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
09 of 11

Dylan Scott

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
10 of 11

Alana Springsteen

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
11 of 11

Cole Swindell

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival
Courtesy of Alive Coverage
