Toby Keith Thanks His Fans for the 'Love and Support' After Revealing Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
Toby Keith is feeling grateful for his fans.
In a social media post on Tuesday, the country music singer thanked his fans for their support after he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis over the weekend.
"Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world," the "Red Solo Cup" singer, 60, wrote.
On Sunday, Keith shared the health update through another Instagram post, revealing he was diagnosed last fall.
"I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," he explained. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."
"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family," he continued. "But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
Keith had been on tour in support of his new album but upcoming dates have since been removed from his website.
In October, Keith released his first album in five years, Peso In My Pocket. During an interview with PEOPLE at the time, the singer said he came up with the ideas for the songs on the album while doing his favorite activity: running.
"I'd look at the song ideas I had in my phone before I started running, and then I would take off," he shared. "Next thing I know, my time would be up, and I'd have been constantly working, grinding gears in my head about the songs. I'd get back and put on my recorder on my phone and I would lay down what I got."
"It was a great time for me to write," Keith added.
The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer has long been an advocate for cancer patients. In 2006, he founded the Toby Keith Foundation to provide support for children with cancer.
In 2014, the foundation opened OK Kids Korral, "a cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment," as their website states.
"There is no greater gift than keeping families strong and together during a difficult time," a statement on his foundation's website read. "If we can alleviate stress on a family, encourage a brother or sister and comfort a sick child, then we will make a difference in the fight against cancer."