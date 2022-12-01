Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'

Toby Keith is opening up about his cancer battle.

Back in June 2022, the country singer, 61, revealed to fans that he was taking time away from music to receive chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021.

In an upcoming interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown — which marks his first since he revealed his diagnosis — Keith said that he's optimistic about his future, stating, "I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up."

"It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future," he continued.

In his summer post, Keith shared on Instagram, "I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family," he continued. "But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

In a follow-up post, Keith honored his supporters, writing, "Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world."

Earlier this month, Keith surprised fans at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, with a performance of songs like "I Love This Bar" and Lynyrd Skynard's "Sweet Home Alabama."

The restaurant's owner shared an image from the performance on social media, praising Keith for battling cancer and returning to the stage.

Days later, Keith was celebrated with the BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Awards, and was honored with tribute performances from artists like Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

On Giving Tuesday, the "Red Solo Cup" singer shared a heartwarming picture next to a cancer patient, thanking his supporters for donating to the Toby Keith Foundation. Keith created the organization in 2006 to provide support for children with cancer.

He shared that the most recent donations will go to the OK Kids Korral, "a cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment" that he founded in 2014.