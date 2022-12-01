Toby Keith Shares First Health Update After His Stomach Cancer Reveal: 'It's Pretty Debilitating'

The country music star revealed in June 2022 that he was receiving chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 09:59 PM
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Toby Keith. Photo: Erika Goldring/WireImage

Toby Keith is opening up about his cancer battle.

Back in June 2022, the country singer, 61, revealed to fans that he was taking time away from music to receive chemo, radiation and surgery after being diagnosed with stomach cancer in fall 2021.

In an upcoming interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown — which marks his first since he revealed his diagnosis — Keith said that he's optimistic about his future, stating, "I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up."

"It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future," he continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In his summer post, Keith shared on Instagram, "I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family," he continued. "But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

In a follow-up post, Keith honored his supporters, writing, "Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Earlier this month, Keith surprised fans at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, with a performance of songs like "I Love This Bar" and Lynyrd Skynard's "Sweet Home Alabama."

The restaurant's owner shared an image from the performance on social media, praising Keith for battling cancer and returning to the stage.

Days later, Keith was celebrated with the BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Awards, and was honored with tribute performances from artists like Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

On Giving Tuesday, the "Red Solo Cup" singer shared a heartwarming picture next to a cancer patient, thanking his supporters for donating to the Toby Keith Foundation. Keith created the organization in 2006 to provide support for children with cancer.

He shared that the most recent donations will go to the OK Kids Korral, "a cost-free, convenient and comfortable home for pediatric cancer patients receiving treatment" that he founded in 2014.

Related Articles
Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at The Frank Erwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Country Star Toby Keith Reveals Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Need Time to Breathe'
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)
Toby Keith Thanks His Fans for the 'Love and Support' After Revealing Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSEl4MuU1c/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D thehomeedit Verified • Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center kmimisong's profile picture gotglitter's profile picture Liked by gotglitter and others thehomeedit's profile picture thehomeedit Verified I’m done! Today marks my journey from cancer patient, to cancer SURVIVOR. I haven’t stopped crying since I was able to ring the bell. What a year this has been since being diagnosed on March 8th. On April 8th I went into surgery for my double mastectomy, unsure what my treatment plan would be. I woke up after 9 hours of surgery to find out the cancer had made it’s way into my lymph nodes, which would mean chemo and radiation were a necessity… As I was trying to digest that information, 7 days later, I had to go back into surgery for necrosis (my skin was not going to make it). But after my second surgery I started healing really well and made it through with flying colors. 6 weeks after surgery I started chemotherapy - 8 weeks of AC followed by 12 weeks of Taxol. I had some really rough days, but shockingly, I had some good days too! Shout out to reclining chairs, Top Chef, and Zofran. I wrapped up chemo on Sept 8th which was 6 weeks early, but my body wasn’t producing white blood cells anymore and the long term damage wasn’t worth the extra treatments. In October, I started radiation…. Which is where I finished today. I had some starts and stops. I had to deflate my left breast expander so the radiation beam could hit my right side, I had COVID (what in the actual….), nighttime sessions when no one was in the hospital, gala gown changes in the patient dress room, etc. But here I sit, on Nov 22nd, 9 months after my diagnosis - and I’m cancer free. There have been so many silver linings that I want to highlight too. My mother moved in with us on April 6th right before my surgery, and only went back to California a few times (to visit my dad 😂). It’s crazy to say this, but we had the most special time? I never imagined at 40 years old I would live with my mom again, and I loved every minute. I’ve also never had this amount of time with John and the kids. It’s a time in my life I will treasure, even though it was extremely difficult for all of us. As my treatment journey comes to a close (although, it will never be over!), I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. The outpouring of love will stay with me always. Love you, all ♥️ Xoxo, Clea
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Celebrates Being Cancer Free: 'I Haven't Stopped Crying'
Ballet Dancer Kara Skrubis Continues Dance Following Bone Cancer, Amputation: ‘I Never Gave Up’
21-Year-Old Dance Major Continues Ballet Following Bone Cancer, Leg Amputation: 'I Never Gave Up'
Dolly Parton; Jeff Bezos
Dolly Parton Awarded $100M Prize by Jeff Bezos 'To Do Good Things'
Lainey Wilson tapes CMT Campfire Sessions 2022
Lainey Wilson Performs Acoustic Version of 'Hold My Halo' on 'CMT Campfire Sessions': Watch
Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce
CMT Announces 2022 Artists of the Year Honorees: Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and More
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award and Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and More to Perform at CMT Artists of the Year
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight
Mark Hoppus
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' After Latest Cancer Scan 'Came Back Clean'
CMT Giants Group Photo
Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Sting and More Gather to Celebrate Vince Gill for 'CMT Giants': PHOTO
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Relationship Timeline
Dick Vitale
ESPN Announcer Dick Vitale Shares He Is Cancer-Free: 'News I Wish EVERY Cancer Patient Can Hear'