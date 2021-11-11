Brothers Osborne singer TJ Osborne came out as gay in February, and brought his boyfriend Abi Ventura to the 2021 CMA Awards

TJ Osborne Says He Brought Boyfriend to 2021 CMAs to Remind Others They 'Don't Need to Hide'

TJ Osborne is speaking from the heart.

The 36-year-old Brothers Osborne singer opened about attending the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday with his boyfriend Abi Ventura and encouraged fans to love without fear.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, TJ explained that ahead of the event, he questioned bringing his partner because "some of those fears sneak up." The "Stay a Little Longer" singer publicly came out as gay in February.

"I was like, 'I hope this doesn't make anyone uncomfortable, but this is how I feel.' I love this person, and I want to be open in every way," he told ET. "Hopefully [it can] show people that they also don't need to hide or alter themselves in any way."

Explaining that he was excited to bring Ventura, he shared that his date was initially hesitant, saying: "He was probably more nervous than anybody and he probably felt incredibly uncomfortable."

The couple proudly stepped out together at the awards show, and shared a kiss after the artist and his brother John Osborne won vocal duo of the year.

Later in the night, Brothers Osborne returned to the stage to perform their song "Younger Me", which TJ wrote about his experience coming to terms with his sexuality.

Before they began, the country star spoke about what the moment meant to him.

"For many years I would watch this show, year after year, and I always thought how incredible it'd be and I'd dream of being here on this stage," TJ said of the CMAs. "And there were so many things that were so many hurdles for me. And I always truthfully felt like it would never be possible because of my sexuality to be here."

"And I just wish – I wish! – my younger me could see me now," he added.