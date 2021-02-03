Dierks Bentley, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris Celebrate TJ Osborne Coming Out: 'Love This Guy'

"Overcome with joy," tweeted Kacey Musgraves. "He's one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know"

After Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne, 36, came out as gay in an interview with Time on Wednesday, his fellow country stars are celebrating him owning his sexuality and living his truth.

"Love this guy right here," tweeted Dierks Bentley, with whom Brothers Osborne toured in 2018 and had a No. 2 hit, "Burning Man." "Happy you are telling your story dude."

"We love you so much, Teej," tweeted close friend (and "All My Favorite People" duet partner) Maren Morris.

Kacey Musgraves — another close friend of TJ's — also interviewed with Time, saying, "Others will now feel invited to the country music party for the first time. Country music deserves a future even more honest than its past."

"Overcome with joy. He's one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know," she wrote on Twitter, sharing the article. "Love you, TJ. Celebrating you today."

"Never been happier to be a @brothersosborne fan...I'm glad to call you a friend T.J," tweeted Jordan Davis. Added Ryan Hurd, "Love you, TJ OSBORNE! Proud to know you and thankful for your story!"

"Hell yes TJ," Jason Isbell wrote, while Chris Young added, "Proud to have met/shared stages with this super talented artist several times! Great article. Respect @brothersosborne."

On Instagram — after TJ posted a video directing fans to his interview and writing, "This story always seemed too mountainous to tell but now that it's been told I am at a loss for words as to how clear the path was all along" — fellow country stars rallied in the comments with messages of support.

"Love you brother ❤️," commented Dan Smyers, while the other half of Dan + Shay, Shay Mooney, wrote, "Freaking love you my friend. ❤️."

"We love you TJ. Thank you for being YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented Cassadee Pope.

"Legend," commented Morgan Evans.

"Awesome Brother," wrote Jon Pardi.

"Love u dude," wrote Devin Dawson.

"We love you so much TJ! ✊🏾🌈," wrote Mickey Guyton.

"Mf hero love u my guy," Ruston Kelly wrote.

"So inspiring to so many!" commented Reese Witherspoon. "Thank you for sharing."

"Love you TJ," wrote commented Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild. "So proud!!!!!"

"Welcome home. So brave. So beautiful," wrote actor Leslie Jordan.

Along with the thoughtful comments, several out Nashville musicians welcomed TJ to the LGBT country club.

"Well done, T.J. Osborne. You're nobody's whisper anymore," tweeted Chely Wright, who came out as gay in 2010. "You have just changed and saved a whole lot of lives; chief among them, your own."

"Congratulations TJ Osborne. There is nothing that can compare to living your life openly and authentically, and this will make a difference in the lives of so many," tweeted Ty Herndon, who came out in 2014. "Proud of you, man."

In his coming out interview, TJ explained that he told his brother John, 38, he was gay around the time the two moved to Nashville after signing a publishing and record deal.

"He was very open and candid about it, and I was emotional because my brother was finally able to be completely honest with me about who he was," John said in the interview. "If I had to have all my money and success erased for my brother to be truly fulfilled in life, I wouldn't even think about it. Not for a second."

John later shared a video on Instagram, saying it's "an honor to call him my brother" after this important moment in his life.

"I'm very proud of my brother today. He's taken one of the most important steps of his entire life," he said in the video. "And he's doing it in front of the entire world. He's always had my support no matter what. It's an honor to call him my brother."