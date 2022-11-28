Tish Cyrus Reveals Relationship with 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell in 'Cute' Photo

Tish Cyrus' new relationship comes after she and Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce in April

By
Published on November 28, 2022 06:42 PM
Tish Cyrus attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images); Dominic Purcell attends the 2017 French Tennis Open - Day Six at Roland Garros at Roland Garros on June 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are Instagram official.

On Sunday, Tish, 55, revealed that she and the Prison Break star, 52, are together.

She shared a sweet snap of her and Purcell embracing while sitting poolside. The image shows the couple from the back, and Tish appears to be snuggling into her beau.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," Tish wrote over the picture, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell on her Instagram Story
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus Instagram Story

She later posted a quote that reads, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!"

Adding her own words, Tish wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Tish's new romance comes roughly seven months after she and Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce.

They broke their silence on the breakup in April.

Tish Cyrus Instagram Story quote
Tish Cyrus Instagram Story. Tish Cyrus Instagram Story

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," read a joint statement issued by the couple, via a family representative, exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," continued the statement. "With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

RELATED VIDEO: Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose 'Have Been Dating for a While' — but Didn't Overlap with Ex Tish

Days before releasing the statement, Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, after more than 28 years of marriage on the basis of "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The filing marked the third time the pair have split. Tish said in the documents that she and Billy Ray, 61, have not cohabitated in over two years.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993 and have three children, daughters Miley, 30, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 28. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage.

Earlier this month, Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose.

Purcell previously dated 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord.

