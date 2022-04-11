Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus After 28 Years of Marriage

The pair previously filed for divorce two separate times, but reconciled a final time in July 2013

It's over for Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Tish — again.

The country singer, 60, and Tish, 54, are divorcing after more than 28 years of marriage, marking the third time they have gone their separate ways.

Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee on Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. She also said that the couple have not lived together in more than two years.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. TMZ was first to report the news.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Tish married in 1993, and share five children: daughters Miley, 29, Noah, 22, and Brandi, 34, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 27.

Cyrus first filed for divorce in 2010, but announced five months later that he'd withdrawn his petition.

"I've dropped the divorce. I want to put my family back together," the Hannah Montana star told The View at the time."Things are the best they've ever been."

By 2013, however, things had soured once more, and Tish filed for divorce that June, telling PEOPLE at the time: "This is a personal matter and we are working to find a resolution that is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

The pair later said that they were able to salvage their marriage through hard work and couples therapy.

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," they said in a statement in July 2013. "We both went into couples therapy something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

In 2016, Billy Ray Cyrus told PEOPLE that while he and Tish had experienced their ups and downs over the years, they focused on taking things "one step at a time."