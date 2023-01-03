Tish Cyrus Has an 'Incredible Start' to 2023 with Boyfriend Dominic Purcell: 'Grateful'

Tish Cyrus is glowing with new beau Dominic Purcell by her side.

Over the weekend, Tish, 55, gave fans an inside look at her holiday celebrations, which she spent with the 52-year-old Prison Break star.

"What an incredible start to the NewYear! Let's go 2023 🔥 #mileysnewyearseveparty #grateful," she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, with a photo of Purcell kissing her on the cheek at daughter Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve special. She also included photos with friends, daughter Brandi and Miley performing.

On Saturday, Tish shared a sweet photo on Instagram where she's cuddled up with Purcell.

"Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell 🥰 wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!" she wrote in the caption section.

Tish and Purcell went Instagram official in November after she shared a sweet snap of herself snuggling into her beau.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," Tish wrote over the picture, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell.

She later posted a quote that read, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" Adding her own words, Tish wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Her new romance comes roughly eight months after she and Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce.

They broke their silence on the breakup in April.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," read a joint statement issued by the couple, via a family representative, exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

RELATED VIDEO: Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus After 28 Years of Marriage

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," continued the statement. "With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Days before releasing the statement, Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, after more than 28 years of marriage on the basis of "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993 and have three children, daughters Miley, 30, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 28. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.