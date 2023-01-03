Tish Cyrus Has an 'Incredible Start' to 2023 with Boyfriend Dominic Purcell: 'Grateful'

Cyrus and Purcell went Instagram official in November, roughly seven months after she announced her split from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus

By
Published on January 3, 2023 03:15 PM
Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Tish Cyrus is glowing with new beau Dominic Purcell by her side.

Over the weekend, Tish, 55, gave fans an inside look at her holiday celebrations, which she spent with the 52-year-old Prison Break star.

"What an incredible start to the NewYear! Let's go 2023 🔥 #mileysnewyearseveparty #grateful," she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, with a photo of Purcell kissing her on the cheek at daughter Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve special. She also included photos with friends, daughter Brandi and Miley performing.

On Saturday, Tish shared a sweet photo on Instagram where she's cuddled up with Purcell.

"Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell 🥰 wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!" she wrote in the caption section.

Tish and Purcell went Instagram official in November after she shared a sweet snap of herself snuggling into her beau.

"Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm," Tish wrote over the picture, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Purcell.

She later posted a quote that read, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" Adding her own words, Tish wrote, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

Her new romance comes roughly eight months after she and Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce.

They broke their silence on the breakup in April.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," read a joint statement issued by the couple, via a family representative, exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

RELATED VIDEO: Tish Cyrus Files for Divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus After 28 Years of Marriage

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," continued the statement. "With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Days before releasing the statement, Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, after more than 28 years of marriage on the basis of "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Tish and Billy Ray tied the knot in 1993 and have three children, daughters Miley, 30, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 28. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray announced his engagement to Australian singer Firerose in November.

Related Articles
Tish Cyrus attends the GRAMMY Gift Lounge during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images); Dominic Purcell attends the 2017 French Tennis Open - Day Six at Roland Garros at Roland Garros on June 2, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Tish Cyrus Reveals Relationship with 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell in 'Cute' Photo
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus
Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus Break Silence on Divorce: 'We Go Our Separate Ways with Love in Our Hearts'
Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' Relationship: A Look Back
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClmEH14pdmA/?hl=en billyraycyrus Verified Happiness is everything.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Sweet Photo After Becoming Engaged: 'Happiness Is Everything'
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus Says 'There's No Hard Feelings' Within His Family Over Firerose Engagement
Miley Cyrus to Co-Host Second NBC New Year's Eve Party with Dolly Parton: 'It's Gonna Be Legendary'
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Cutest Moments Together
MILEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single 'Flowers' During New Year's Eve Special: 'New Year, New Miley'
FIREROSE and billy ray cyrus
Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus' Fiancée? All About Firerose
Cyrus Family
Billy Ray Cyrus' 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Valerie Bertinelli Posts New Year's Video
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Is 'Free' on First New Year's Day Since Divorce from Tom Vitale
Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose 'Have Been Dating for a While' — but Didn't Overlap with Ex Tish
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli Is Thankful for 'Support of My Family' on First Christmas Since Her Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Share the Story Behind Her 'Gorgeous' Engagement Ring 
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate Christmas Eve with All 3 of Her Kids. https://www.instagram.com/thechristinahall/
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Celebrate 'Wonderful Christmas Eve' with All 3 of Her Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Christmas 2022: See How the Stars Celebrated
Tom and Gisele next to Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey 2022 breakups
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022