Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tied the knot in 1996 after falling for each other during the Spontaneous Combustion tour

Tim McGraw Says 'I Wouldn't Change Anything for the World' in Birthday Tribute to Faith Hill

Tim McGraw is showing some love to wife Faith Hill on her 54th birthday.

The country music star, also 54, sweetly marked the occasion on Tuesday by sharing footage from Hill's 1999 music video for "Breathe" spliced with a 2001 interview he had done with Diane Sawyer, in which he raved about being married to the singer.

In the clip, which was shared to Instagram, Sawyer asked McGraw: "When you see that video, every time it goes by, what do you think?"

"It's my wife," McGraw replied. "It's like I wanna call my college buddies and say, 'Hey, I'm married to her!' "

The video then showed McGraw in the present day with a special message for Hill. "Hey, baby. I still feel the same way even more so," he began.

"Happy birthday," the musician continued, before joking that Hill "caught up with me finally" in age. "I wouldn't change anything for the world, and I love you."

McGraw and Hill tied the knot in 1996 after falling for each other that year during the Spontaneous Combustion tour. The two are now proud parents to daughters Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.

In the comments section of McGraw's romantic post, Audrey — who made her acting debut last month in her father's "7500 OBO" music video — gushed over the birthday tribute and wrote, "Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"Awwwww!!! Happy Birthday Faith!!!!!" actress Rita Wilson also commented on the post, while Midland frontman Mark Wystrach wrote, "Happy birthday Faith!"

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill John Shearer/Getty

In May, Hill also had nothing but loving words for McGraw on his 54th birthday.

Sharing a fun throwback photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss, the songstress wrote on her Instagram at the time, "Happy Birthday to my man, my one and only. I love you 💥💥💥❤️."

McGraw and Hill previously opened up to PEOPLE about their marriage, sharing that they've started to treasure the little things after spending more than two decades together.

"Funny, as we get older it's less about the big gestures and more about just spending the time together at home," said McGraw.