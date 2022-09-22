Tim McGraw Wishes 'Soul Mate' Faith Hill a Happy Birthday with Sweet IG Post: 'The Love of My Life'

"I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!" wrote the “Humble and Kind” singer about wife Faith Hill on social media for her 55th birthday

Published on September 22, 2022 01:18 PM
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Photo: Martin Philbey/Getty

Tim McGraw took to social media to celebrate his "soul mate" Faith Hill's 55th birthday!

The country superstar, who is also 55, posted a heartfelt tribute to his wife featuring a slideshow of photos of the couple alongside a sweet caption to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

"Happy birthday!!!!!" wrote McGraw, before referring to Hill as "My best friend," "My soul mate," and "The love of my life."

Alongside the video, soundtracked by McGraw's 1999 single "My Best Friend," he continued, "I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life! You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives."

On behalf of his family, McGraw concluded the birthday post, writing, "We love you baby!"

McGraw and Hill celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last October. The couple tied the knot in 1996 after falling for each other on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour, where Hill was an opener.

In a video posted to Twitter commemorating the milestone anniversary, McGraw told the story of their engagement. "We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no," he recalled in the clip. "She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer. It's just not going to work out.'"

Eventually, McGraw's persistence changed Hill's mind, as the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer asked Hill to marry him in the trailer of an outdoor musical festival he was performing at. "And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well yeah, I'm serious,'" he explained at the time.

Although his hopes were not high, McGraw returned to his dressing room after the performance to find "Yes! I'm gonna be your wife" written in lipstick on the mirror. "We still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure," he said.

The country-singing duo shares three children, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20, and McGraw told PEOPLE in 2020 about his family pride. "They don't tolerate injustice for anybody, expected for themselves or for anybody else. And they speak up about it. And I'm really proud of that," he said at the time.

In May, Hill showed her love for McGraw on his 55th birthday with a loving post on Instagram. "Oh, you say it's your birthday Tim McGraw?," the "Breathe" singer wrote.

Hill continued, "Um…… What about a date tonight? K…see ya later ... Love you, too."

