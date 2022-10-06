Tim McGraw Wishes 'Happy Anniversary' to Faith Hill to Celebrate 26 Years of Marriage: 'My Girl'

To celebrate his 26th wedding anniversary to Faith Hill on Thursday, Tim McGraw posted a sweet slideshow video soundtracked by their 2007 duet "I Need You"

By
Published on October 6, 2022 01:00 PM
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the Paramount+ UK Launch on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating 26 years of marriage!

In honor of their wedding anniversary on Thursday, McGraw shared a slideshow video on Instagram featuring photos and video clips with Hill throughout the years and penned a sweet note to his wife in the post's caption.

Soundtracked by the iconic country superstars' 2007 duet "I Need You" from McGraw's Let It Go album, the 55-year-old musician wrote alongside the video, "Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary to my girl!! I love you baby @faithhill"

Underneath the post, multiple famous friends of the couple offered celebratory messages in the comments section. "Happy Anniversary lovebirds!!!!💕💋💕" wrote Rita Wilson, who stars alongside McGraw and Hill, 55, in 1883.

Gwyneth Paltrow also chimed in, writing, "Awwwwwwwwww❤️❤️"

Last month, McGraw posted a heartfelt tribute to Hill for the "Breathe" singer-songwriter's birthday on Instagram. "Happy birthday!!!!!" he wrote, before referring to Hill as "My best friend," "My soul mate," and "The love of my life."

Alongside the video, soundtracked by McGraw's 1999 single "My Best Friend," he continued, "I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life! You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives."

The musical duo shares three children: Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 20. On behalf of their family, McGraw concluded the birthday post, writing, "We love you baby!"

The couple tied the knot in 1996 after falling for each other on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion Tour, where Hill was an opener. To celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary last October, he shared a video on Twitter and told the story of their engagement.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, AustraliaTim McGraw and Faith Hill perform live in concert at the Rod Laver Arena on March 20, 2012, in Melbourne, Australia
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Martin Philbey/Getty

"We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no," he recalled in the clip. "She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer. It's just not going to work out.'"

Eventually, McGraw's persistence changed Hill's mind, as the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer asked Hill to marry him in the trailer of an outdoor musical festival he was performing at. "And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well yeah, I'm serious,'" he explained at the time.

Although his hopes were not high, McGraw returned to his dressing room after the performance to find "Yes! I'm gonna be your wife" written in lipstick on the mirror. "We still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure," he said.

