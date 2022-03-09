Clint Black's series Talking in Circles with Clint Black will premiere its second season on March 12

Tim McGraw Reveals His Rule to Becoming a 'Great Artist': 'Know Who You Are'

Tim McGraw is opening up about his key to success.

In a clip from the season two premiere of Clint Black's show, Talking in Circles with Clint Black shared exclusively with PEOPLE, McGraw shared his tips to becoming "a great artist."

"As you know, the first rule of being a great artist is know who you are — and a lot of artists never figure out who they are as an artist," the "Humble and Kind" singer, 54, tells Black.

"They're trying to be somebody that's not them. And for me, I always knew who I was as an artist but I was never opposed to opening my ears and opening my eyes and finding the core of what I am and knowing the road that I am on," he continues.

"But also being able to find bright shiny things along the way that I can add and incorporate into the music that I was making. And I owe a lot of that to my girls growing up and hauling cheerleaders around the football games," he says of daughters Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20, whom he shares with wife Faith Hill.

Tim McGraw Tim McGraw | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

McGraw recalled hearing his daughters' choice in music and thinking, "'You know, I'm not particularly fond of this song but boy that's a great synth sound that they had there or that's a great high hat sound that they had there — that's a great snare sound that they had there.'"

At times, he says it would inspire his own music.

"I think I can take that and sort of thicken it up and widen it a bit and it would work really good for this song that I'm working on. You find stuff that you like and you sort of incorporate it into what you're doing."

At the end of the day, the country star says it's about staying true to the path you are on.

"And as long as you know you're true path that you're on and you know what you do well as an artist, I think the biggest thing as an artist to figure out, is figuring out what you don't do well. And if you identify that first, then you're well on your way to doing good stuff."

Tim McGraw Clint Black and Tim McGraw | Credit: Circle Network

The full episode will be available on March 12 on Circle Network at 10 p.m. ET. The new season is set to feature exciting guests like Marty Stuart, Joe Bonamassa, Tracy Lawrence, John Hiatt and Dennis Quaid.

Last month, McGraw and Hill joined forces during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards to present the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — and Lee Jung-jae from Netflix's breakout series Squid Game took home the coveted award.

The couple also recently spoke to PEOPLE about their work together on 1883, the prequel series to Yellowstone, and how the country stars had to navigate the separation between their real-life marriage and the couple they play on the show.