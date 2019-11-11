Tim McGraw had the sweetest surprise for Faith Hill when they celebrated 23 years of wedded bliss on Oct. 6.

The country star, 52, revealed the special gift he made for his wife during a recent sit-down on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Though host Kelly Clarkson joked that she and husband of six years Brandon Blackstock forgot two anniversaries in the past, McGraw had a sentimental gift ready for this year.

“I was in Australia, I think, this was the first anniversary we were apart,” McGraw explained. “We were backstage and I recorded the very first song we ever did together. We did the Spontaneous Combustion Tour where we met when she was opening for me on my very first headlining tour, and we used to do the Tony Rich song ‘Nobody Knows It But Me.’ So I recorded it backstage with the guys and sent it to her.”

McGraw and Hill first met backstage at the 1994 CRS New Faces show. Then, when it came time for him to plan his 1996 tour, McGraw asked his team to reach out to Hill’s team, according to CMT.

Shortly after, the pair wed in October 1996.

Over two decades later, they’re raising their three daughters: Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17. Their two eldest have moved out to attend their respective colleges, leaving McGraw and Hill to be empty nesters.

“I don’t know if we’re excited, we miss them,” he told Clarkson when she asked if they have been enjoying their time without their daughters.

Recently, McGraw opened up about their family life in his new book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, explaining that more than 10 years ago his wife told him that he had to decide between his rockstar lifestyle or his family.

In fact, his daughter Gracie’s reaction to an unflattering image of him affected him the most. McGraw decided to work out every day (even if it was just a walk) and slowly built a regimen that challenged his body and lowered his stress. In his book, the father of three shares step-by-step workouts, tips to “train the mind,” and healthy recipes that he cooks at home.