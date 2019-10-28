These Photos of Shirtless, Ripped Tim McGraw Are Truly Something to Be Seen

The 52-year-old musician has been hitting the gym ... and it shows
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 28, 2019 05:19 PM

1 of 13

David Needleman

Tim McGraw is 52 years old, but you wouldn’t know it from his abs.

McGraw is gearing up to release a health and fitness book, Grit & Grace, which details his 10-year transformation, and he’s been posting some pretty scorching hot photos to his Instagram as of late. 

In the name of research, we compiled every shirtless photo of the country singer we could find. We would like to preemptively apologize to Tim’s lovely wife, Faith Hill, for lusting after her husband. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

While Tim is looking for fish, we’re looking at his abs. 

3 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

The country star loves to show off the fish that he catches. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

But in the process, gives us a glimpse at that rockin’ bod! 

Advertisement

5 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

The dad of three has more photos of himself showing off his catch of the day than a boy on a dating profile. 

 

6 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

But it works for him, clearly.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

Maybe he’s trying to fish for a compliment or two with these shirtless photos. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

Tim McGraw Instagram

Fine, we’ll bite. 

Advertisement

9 of 13

Tim McGraw/ Instagram

Hook, line and sinker. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

We, too, are enjoying the view! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

Nothing fishy about how McGraw, center, looks in this group photo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

Tim McGraw/Instagram

One thing’s for sure: He’s our catch of the day. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.