These Photos of Shirtless, Ripped Tim McGraw Are Truly Something to Be Seen

Tim McGraw is 52 years old, but you wouldn’t know it from his abs.
McGraw is gearing up to release a health and fitness book, Grit & Grace, which details his 10-year transformation, and he’s been posting some pretty scorching hot photos to his Instagram as of late.
In the name of research, we compiled every shirtless photo of the country singer we could find. We would like to preemptively apologize to Tim’s lovely wife, Faith Hill, for lusting after her husband.
While Tim is looking for fish, we’re looking at his abs.
The country star loves to show off the fish that he catches.
But in the process, gives us a glimpse at that rockin’ bod!
The dad of three has more photos of himself showing off his catch of the day than a boy on a dating profile.
But it works for him, clearly.
Maybe he’s trying to fish for a compliment or two with these shirtless photos.
Fine, we’ll bite.
Hook, line and sinker.
We, too, are enjoying the view!
Nothing fishy about how McGraw, center, looks in this group photo.
One thing’s for sure: He’s our catch of the day.