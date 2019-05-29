Tim McGraw's Shirtless Photo Has Fans Talking: 'Anyone Else Suddenly Feel Hot?'

Tim McGraw might have a few new volunteers to be his “Shotgun Rider.”

The country megastar, 52, enjoyed a recent fishing trip, after which he proudly showed off one of his big catches on Instagram.

In the shirtless photograph, posted Tuesday, McGraw holds up a large fish while wearing only swimming trunks and a baseball cap. He captioned it, “Yellow fin grouper / 1st one! / 36 ft down / Pole spear … free dive.”

Fans let loose in the comments section of the snapshot, but people’s words had nothing to do with McGraw’s sporting conquest. One fan eloquently noted, “I’m sure no one even notices the fish 😍”

“Did anyone else suddenly feel hot … I’m sweating,” another wrote after a string of wide-eyed emojis. A third chimed in with a cheeky, “That’s a damn impressive specimen. 🙌🏼 Nice fish too 😁”

Luckily for fans who want to take McGraw’s advice on how to life a healthy lifestyle, the “Humble and Kind” crooner is gearing up to release a memoir this fall titled, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, where he will open up about overcoming his major health struggles and his overall body transformation.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation in the last 10 years, but it’s not just my appearance that has changed,” he told PEOPLE in March. “My mind is clearer, my sense of purpose is sharper and my relationships are deeper. Consistent physical exercise helps me bring focus to my life and to the people who mean the most to me.”

McGraw continued, “That’s something we all want. And I believe it’s something that is available to anyone who wants it, regardless of their level of fitness. I want this book to help people find what works for them by sharing the mental and physical approach that has worked for me.”

Image zoom Tim McGraw David Needleman

Since he began his workout routine, McGraw has gained all types of attention for his fit physique. But the most important change has been the positive impact on his family.

From the beginning, McGraw has credited his health transformation to his wife and fellow country star, Faith Hill, and their three daughters: Audrey, 17, Maggie, 20, and Gracie, 22.

“I just want to be around. I want to be around for my kids, I want to be around to see their kids, I want to be around to watch them grow up and do things,” McGraw told PEOPLE in 2015. “And I feel like the best years I have are ahead of me. I want to be ready for them. I want to be ready for whatever life comes at me later on down the road.”