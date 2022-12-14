Tim McGraw Shares Photos of His Family Dressed as Characters from 'The Godfather' for 'Theme Night'

"Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!" the country singer wrote on Instagram alongside photos of his family

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Published on December 14, 2022 10:38 PM
Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Shares Pictures of Her Family Dressing as Characters from The Godfather https://www.instagram.com/p/CmKZ-7wOM6p/
Photo: gracie mcgraw/instagram

Tim McGraw is taking family goals to a new level!

On Wednesday, the country star shared a clip featuring photos of him, his wife Faith Hill, and their daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, dressed as characters from the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola-directed crime epic The Godfather.

" 'The Godfather' dinner theme night last night...Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!" he wrote in the Instagram caption.

Responding in the comments section of the post, Audrey quipped, "What a dramatic zoom out. For Oscar consideration."

Gracie also posted a series of photos from the occasion on her Instagram account, captioning the post with a quote from the movie, "Never go against the family. Buonasera, Buonasera."

One snap shows the family posing together in front of a Christmas tree while another selfie is taken behind a table filled with lit candles.

In the photos, McGraw, 55, appeared to dress as Al Pacino's character Michael Corleone while Hill, also 55, embodied Diane Keaton's Kay Adams and Gracie dressed as Bonasera played by Salvatore Corsitto.

The family fun comes after McGraw and Hill celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in October.

Sharing a slideshow video on Instagram featuring photos and video clips with Hill throughout the years, McGraw penned a sweet note to his wife in the post's caption.

Soundtracked by the iconic country superstars' 2007 duet "I Need You" from McGraw's Let It Go album, he wrote alongside the video, "Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary to my girl!! I love you baby @faithhill"

Hill also posted her own video at the time, captioning it, "Married to this man 26 years today!!!!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw on Their "Commitment to Each Other": "We're Not Going To Give Up"

"I ran across this video a while back, and thought it would be a good post in honor of our 26 year wedding anniversary," she wrote. "I love making my husband laugh, but nothing is more fun than making him do so in public.🤸🏼‍♀️+🏋🏻‍♂️=💥💃🏼🕺🏻."

While McGraw and Hill have achieved a lot in their careers, being parents is still one of their proudest accomplishments.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," McGraw told PEOPLE last year about his daughters. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

