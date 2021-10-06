Tim McGraw Recounts His Romantic Proposal to Wife Faith Hill on 25th Anniversary: 'Best Day of My Life'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill first met on tour in 1996, and are parents to three daughters

Tim McGraw is celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with Faith Hill by sharing the couple's romantic — albeit unconventional! — proposal story.

Though McGraw and Hill, both 54, are one of country music's most enduring love stories, McGraw explained in a social media video Wednesday that getting Hill to say "I do" took a little convincing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no," he recalled. "She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer, it's just not going to work out.'"

Despite Hill's reluctance, the "Humble and Kind" singer persisted — and his commitment finally paid off on a day he was playing a set at a large outdoor festival.

"They had these trailer houses set up. I'm getting ready to go on stage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She's standing there, and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married,'" he said in the clip. "And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well yeah, I'm serious.'"

Though Hill didn't appear to be impressed, McGraw left to perform his set, only to realize upon his return to the trailer that he was now an engaged man.

"I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick it said, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife,'" the singer said. "And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

RELATED VIDEO: Tim McGraw Recalls Moment He 'Went Straight' to Faith Hill to Help Him Get Sober: 'Changed My Life'

The couple, who first met in 1996 when she was an opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion tour, went on to tie the knot on Oct. 6, 1996, and have since welcomed three daughters: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.

To celebrate a quarter century of love, McGraw introduced his video with a sweet message that said, "25 years later and it's still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you @FaithHill."

The pair are known for their public proclamations of love, and last year, to celebrate 24 years together, McGraw shared a heartfelt message to his bride that described their time together as "a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments."

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Faith Hill and Tim McGraw | Credit: Tim McGraw/Instagram

"U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be. The future will surely hold more of all of these things," he wrote. "It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."

The "Breathe" singer, in turn, wrote on Instagram: To my guy...The one that stole my heart 24 years ago today. Happy Anniversary my love❤️❤️❤️"

McGraw and Hill have remained a united front throughout their marriage, and in a recent interview with Esquire, McGraw revealed that Hill's support helped him get sober in 2008 amid a battle with alcoholism.