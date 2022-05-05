Tim McGraw Posts Heartfelt Note for Daughter Grace's Birthday: 'You Inspire Me Every Day'

"Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart!" wrote McGraw alongside a selfie posted to social media

In a post shared to Twitter on Thursday, the 55-year-old country icon celebrated Grace's 25th birthday with a sweet selfie accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart!" wrote McGraw. "You inspire me every day. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl."

McGraw also posted the photo and caption to Instagram, as well as a video of Grace singing "I'm the Greatest Star," originally performed by Barbra Streisand in the musical Funny Girl. Hill, 54, liked the post, and actress and musician Rita Wilson commented, "Happy Birthday Gracie!!!!!"

On her own Instagram page, Grace shared several photos and videos to her Story hanging with friends — as well as horses and zebras — at the Cuixmala resort in Mexico to celebrate her birthday.

Born May 5, 1997 to McGraw and Hill, Grace attended New York University and graduated in 2020 before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, according to Taste of Country. According to her Instagram, she appears to be represented as an actress by Creative Artists Agency and CHI Talent Management.

As seen in the video posted by McGraw, as well as many videos on her social media pages, she also takes after his singing talents. In 2015, she even joined her dad onstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to perform their duet "Here Tonight."

"It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he told the outlet before joking about his parenting. "You think you're giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent—look, [laughs] you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age," McGraw said.

Tim McGraw Tim McGraw and Grace McGraw | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

The country singer called watching them grow up "a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time."