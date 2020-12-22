The country stars and their three daughters had a special themed dinner just days before Christmas

Winter Is Here! Tim McGraw Hosts a Very Game of Thrones Christmas Dinner with His 'Kiddos'

From country king to Free Folk warrior!

On Monday, Tim McGraw shared a photo of his wife Faith Hill, daughters and himself — all dressed in full Game of Thrones attire — for a special pre-Christmas dinner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So we had a 'Game of Thrones' themed dinner at home with the kiddos," he captioned the two photos of the family in costume. "Merry Christmas!"

In the first photo his youngest daughter Audrey, 19, dressed up as Sansa Stark, oldest daughter Gracie, 23, as King Joffrey Baratheon, Hill, 53, as the Night King, and their middle daughter Maggie, 22, as either Jamie Lannister or Brienne of Tarth.

Then, in a second photo, McGraw showed off his costume as Tormund Giantsbane, the Free Folk warrior and raider.

"This is the best thing ever," commented Rita Wilson.

"😂😂🤟🏼," added country star Chris Young.

Then, on Tuesday, the singer shared a preview of their kitchen for Christmas Eve later this week.

"Game on! Christmas Eve sauce is cookin!!" he captioned the post. "That Santa above the stove has been making our family smile for a whole lotta years! #MerryChristmas y'all!"

The country star has been sharing a sneak peek at their home during their holiday together. Earlier this month, he shared photos of his lit-up trees and Christmas wreath along with a sweet message.

"Thinking about my family, friends and our amazing fans who we have missed seeing this year," he wrote. "We love y'all!!"

He also posted a photo of himself putting the star on their gigantic Christmas tree.

"A: Santa's lead flying reindeer," he wrote. "B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas."

RELATED VIDEO: Tim McGraw Says 'Tears Just Started Coming' After Youngest Daughter Graduated High School

Ahead of the release of his Here on Earth album this year, the country king opened up to PEOPLE about his daughters.

"They're very outspoken in their beliefs and what they believe in," McGraw said in August. "They don't tolerate injustice for anybody, expected for themselves or for anybody else. And they speak up about it. And I'm really proud of that."