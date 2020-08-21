Tim McGraw Jokes That He’s Been Married to Faith Hill for What Feels Like '82 Years'

Tim McGraw can't believe how fast the time has gone since first saying "I do" to wife Faith Hill in 1996.

The country crooner — whose first solo album in five years, Here on Earth, drops Friday — recently shared that he feels as if he's been married to Hill for much longer than two decades.

The pair, who fell in love when Hill was an opening act on McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996, will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in October, "which we figure in our industry, it's like 82 years," McGraw teased during an interview with E! News.

"It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven," he joked.

While the "Don't Take the Girl" artist didn't reveal any big plans for their anniversary, he said that the couples' "date nights have been really cool for the last four weeks."

"We've had my three daughters in," McGraw said of Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18, whom he shares with Hill. "Everyone was tested and cleared and we came up on the hill here at the house and we never left. "

During the family's time together, McGraw said they have all enjoyed being "homebodies," sharing that they "played games" and "watched movies" to entertain themselves while bunking down at home amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We had a great time just hanging out," the 53-year-old added. "I mean, it was probably one of the most special times we've had as a family in a long, long time. And despite all the craziness going on in the world, we had a great four weeks together."

And even with the kids around, McGraw and Hill, 52, were still able to find time for special moments with one another.

On Tuesday, Hill shared a sweeet video of her and her husband slow dancing to "Damn Sure Do," a track off of McGraw's new album.

The "There You'll Be" singer revealed that the family organized an intimate album release party to celebrate her beau's latest project amid the pandemic.

"We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever," Hill wrote. "An unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded."

She also said it was "a night we will never forget," and called McGraw "the man we all adore in the McGraw house of women."