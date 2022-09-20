Tim McGraw Falls Backward Off Stage During Arizona Performance

Tim McGraw turned a tumble off stage at Boots in the Park into an opportunity to greet fans

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on September 20, 2022 01:34 PM
Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty

Tim McGraw lost his footing during a recent performance, tumbling off the stage and into the crowd.

All went down during Saturday's performance at the Boots in the Park festival in Tempe, Arizona.

Fans in the crowd captured the moment on video, one concert attendee sharing a clip of the fumble to TikTok.

According to the footage, McGraw, 55, fell after walking to the stage's edge, turning around and kneeling down to highlight a member of his band during a song. When the 1883 star began to rise, he lost his balance and careened backward, eventually tumbling off the stage.

McGraw's collapse appeared to be cushioned by fans along the rail closest to the stage who reached out to grab him — as well as concert security and the rail itself. Landing on his feet, the country star turned the accident into an opportunity to greet fans along the rail before he returned to the stage.

"When Tim McGraw's bun hugging jeans are too tight to get up," a caption inserted into the TikTok video read. "He just falls and greets the crowd…."

Tim McGraw Faith Hill cover
Kevin Winter/Getty

In August, McGraw and wife Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey McGraw, drew attention to her own singing abilities when the 20-year-old posted a black-and-white video to her Instagram page of herself belting out an emotional cover of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit single "Fire and Ice."

The clip saw Audrey donning a patterned dress with her hair down as she played the song's instrumental on piano and sang its first verse and chorus. "Ooh, you're givin' me the fever tonight / I don't want to give in, but you're playin' with fire," crooned the country superstars' daughter. "You forget I've seen you work before / Take 'em straight to the top, leave 'em cryin' for more / I've seen you burn 'em before."

She then belted out the Grammy-winning song's anthemic chorus: "Fire and ice / You come on like a flame, then you turn a cold shoulder / Fire and ice / I want to give you my love, but you'll just take a little piece of my heart / You'll just tear it apart."

Alongside the video, Audrey wrote in the post's caption, "Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED! Excuse my yelling but l gotta have some rock on here 🤘🏼♥️."

Audrey's vocal chops earned praise from fans and famous friends alike in the Instagram post's comments section, with Rita Wilson writing, "More please!!!!!"

"You sound like your mom," commented one viewer, while another said, "Whew...family genes are strong!!! Beautiful."

After Boots in the Park, Tim McGraw has two upcoming performances in California on Oct. 14 and 15, according to his website.

