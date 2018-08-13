Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Wish Their 'One of a Kind' Daughter Maggie a Happy 20th Birthday

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s daughter Maggie isn’t a teenager anymore!

In honor of their daughter Maggie’s 20th birthday on Saturday, the country superstars lovingly revealed that they couldn’t be prouder of the “young woman” she had grown up to be.

“Happy 20th ‘Mags-a-Million,’ ” McGraw, 51, wrote on social media, alongside two photos of the birthday girl.

“Your sisters, your mom and I are all so proud of the young woman you have become; the issues that you stand for and the respect that you have for yourself and the people around you,” he wrote, adding, “As your father, you and your sisters make me proud every day.”

Concluding the sweet note, he remarked, “Love you Maggie!”

The pair are also parents to daughters Gracie, 21, and Audrey, 16.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with daughters Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw Lester Cohen/Getty

Hill, 50, went on to pen her own tribute to Maggie, whom she described as both her “karaoke partner” and “my angel.”

“Happy birthday to my carpool karaoke partner. 20 years today!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a video of the pair singing along to Sir Elton John’s classic hit “Tiny Dancer” while driving.

“You are truly one of a kind. I love you so much. Your dad, sisters and I are so proud of you in every way imaginable. Happy Birthday my angel,” she added.

While taking her daughter off to college in 2016, Hill shared a similar video, where the pair belted out the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

After over a decade of carpool, basketball games and even a few family tours, the power couple’s three daughters “have their own lives now,” Hill told PEOPLE June.

With Gracie and Maggie already in college and Audrey halfway through high school, their famous parents are preparing for a serious lifestyle change.

“The girls are old enough now that if Mom and Dad want to focus on music together, it’s less of a problem and more of a kick,” explained Holly Gleason, a music writer and McGraw’s former publicist.

But just because the kids have (almost) flown the coop does not mean the ups and downs of parenthood are over. Just last year, McGraw met his eldest daughter’s first date — and he did so covered in blood. Home and preparing for a barbecue, McGraw opened the door to greet the lucky boy in a blood-splattered apron, knife in hand.

“It worked out really well,” the singer joked.