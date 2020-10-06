"My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything," the country crooner wrote to his love

Tim McGraw Honors Wife Faith Hill on Wedding Anniversary: 'It Only Matters If I'm with You'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are celebrating 24 years of marriage — and how they've flown right by.

McGraw, 53, kicked off the couple's anniversary morning by sharing a video tribute to his wife on Instagram Tuesday. The clip, featuring a montage of past and present photos of the pair, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"24 yrs....... These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments," McGraw began, reflecting on their journey together. "We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together."

"U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be. The future will surely hold more of all of these things," he wrote. "It only matters if I'm with you. It only works if I'm with you. My oxygen only exists if you're by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill."

Hill's message, posted to Instagram later in the day, was shorter but no less sweet. "To my guy...The one that stole my heart 24 years ago today," the singer, 53, wrote. "Happy Anniversary my love❤️❤️❤️"

The couple is parents to daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18.

"We have raised very, very independent, vocal young ladies, and I'm very proud of that," McGraw previously told PEOPLE.

"They're very outspoken in their beliefs and what they believe in," he said in August. "They don't tolerate injustice for anybody and they speak up about it. I'm really proud of that."

The country icons also have quite the love story — they fell for each other when she was an opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion tour in 1996.

"We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love," McGraw previously told PEOPLE about falling in love while touring in their twenties. By Oct. 6 of that year, McGraw and Hill were married. Shortly after in December, they announced that they were expecting their first child, Gracie.

The romantic flame between the pair has never fizzled and they still enjoy creating memories together. For McGraw and his family, like so many, the silver lining about the coronavirus pandemic is that they have been able to spend more time together than ever.