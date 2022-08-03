Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Sings Emotional Pat Benatar Piano Cover on Instagram

Audrey McGraw takes after her parents' singing talents!

In a black-and-white video posted to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 20-year-old daughter's Instagram page on Tuesday, she sat at a piano and belted out an emotional cover of Pat Benatar's 1981 hit single "Fire and Ice."

The clip sees Audrey donning a patterned dress with her hair down as she plays the song's instrumental on piano and sings its first verse and chorus. "Ooh, you're givin' me the fever tonight / I don't want to give in, but you're playin' with fire," croons the country superstars' daughter. "You forget I've seen you work before / Take 'em straight to the top, leave 'em cryin' for more / I've seen you burn 'em before."

She then belts out the Grammy-winning song's anthemic chorus: "Fire and ice / You come on like a flame, then you turn a cold shoulder / Fire and ice / I want to give you my love, but you'll just take a little piece of my heart / You'll just tear it apart."

Alongside the video, Audrey wrote in the post's caption, "Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED! Excuse my yelling but l gotta have some rock on here 🤘🏼♥️."

Audrey's vocal chops earned praise from fans and famous friends alike in the Instagram post's comments section, with Rita Wilson writing, "More please!!!!!"

"You sound like your mom," commented one viewer, while another said, "Whew...family genes are strong!!! Beautiful."

Released on the 69-year-old rock star's Precious Time album in 1981, "Fire and Ice" peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Benatar a Grammy Award for best female rock performance the following year.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Audrey McGraw. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Last year, Audrey made her acting debut in her father's "7500 OBO" music video.

The song, released on Tim's Here on Earth album, tells the story of a man who wants to sell his truck because he can't be around it without thinking of an ex-love. The 55-year-old country star's music video, however, is told from the perspective of a teenage girl — played by Audrey — who is heartbroken after her love moves away.

Alongside Audrey, Tim and Hill, 54, are also proud parents to daughters Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 23.

In 2015, Gracie joined her dad onstage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to perform their duet "Here Tonight."