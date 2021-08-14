Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey, 19, Makes Acting Debut in Her Dad's New Music Video

"Our baby girl Audrey has grown up," Faith Hill said ahead of the music video release

Audrey McGraw is ready for her close-up!

The 19-year-old daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill made her acting debut in her father's latest music video, which premiered on Friday.

The song, titled "7500 OBO," tells the story of a man who wants to sell his truck because he can't be around it without thinking of an ex-love. The music video, however, is told from the perspective of a teenage girl — played by Audrey — who is heartbroken after her love moves away.

"7500 OBO" comes off of Tim's 16th studio album, Here on Earth, which was released last year. The music video, which was directed by Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos, marks the Grammy award-winning star's first music video since 2018.

Alongside Audrey, Tim, 54, and Hill, 53, are also proud parents to daughters Gracie, 24, and Maggie, 23.

As for how his daughter got involved, Tim revealed that the directors had the idea to feature his, noting that it would have "never occurred to me."

"This is sort of the first time that we've stuck Audrey out there in the middle of a video and you guys suggested it!" he said in a YouTube premiere interview. "But then when I kept reading the [video] treatment … she was the only person I could think of."

After discussing the idea to feature Audrey in the video with his wife of 24 years, the pair felt it was only fitting for her to be a part of the special project.

"Typically, for the kids, we haven't really put them out there in these sort of situations. But the more Faith and I talked about it … and really started digging into it, [we realized] how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs, and how we want our daughters to be represented," he added.

Ahead of the video's premiere, Tim shared a silly Instagram post where he discussed how his daughter's kissing scenes were hard to watch. "I'm not calling that a make-out scene," he says. "That's just a nice little peck on the cheek after a date."

"I tried to yell 'cut' but I didn't get there quick enough," Tim adds in the clip. "I'm not gonna beat him up. I guess I'll let him slide on this one. It's not easy for a dad to watch."

Hill also posted about the music video ahead of its arrival on Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes shot of Audrey and Tim. "So proud of these two. Our baby girl Audrey has grown up 💗💗💗💗💗," she captioned her post.