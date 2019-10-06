Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Celebrate 23rd Wedding Anniversary: 'Can't Wait for the Next 50!'

Image zoom (L-R) Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have almost been married for a quarter of a decade!

The country superstars, who tied the knot in 1996, celebrated their 23rd anniversary on Sunday with a pair of sweet tribute posts.

“Happy anniversary baby!!” wrote McGraw, 52, alongside a photo of the couple from the 1997 American Music Awards, which took place just months before the birth of their daughter Gracie, now 22.

“23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!!” he enthusiastically added. “I love u.”

In addition to replying with a handful of red heart emojis, Hill, also 52, shared her own loving post.

“To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the couple striking a silly pose together. “Love you 💗❤️.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw Knew Faith Hill Was ‘The Love of My Life’ When They First Met, But Says ‘She Didn’t’

The longtime couple is no stranger to expressing their love for one another.

In September, as Hill celebrated turning 52, the “Humble and Kind” singer praised his wife, calling her “my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms.”

“She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls,” he added alongside a candid photo of the star. “I love her, I love her, I love her.”

The previous year, McGraw even joked about how while he knew Hill was the one right away, the feeling hadn’t been mutual.

“From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever….” he wrote alongside a slideshow of throwback images, ending his message by adding, “when I wake up next to you in our 80’s… I’ll smile at the life we’ve built,” he said.

McGraw and Hill share three children, daughters Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17.

RELATED VIDEO: Still Crazy In Love! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw On How Date Nights, Prayer And Alone Time Help Keep Their Marriage Strong

The couple first met while performing on their 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour.

“We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love,” McGraw previously told PEOPLE about falling for each other.

Then while they were inside a dressing room at the Taste of Country Festival in Grand Junction, Colorado, McGraw popped the question!

“We’d been on tour for a while together, and I joked around with her about getting married. And so I said… I looked at her, grabbed her by the hand, and dropped forward onstage. She had already done her show and I said, ‘I’m really serious. I want you to marry me,’ ” McGraw said.

Image zoom Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with daughters Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Faith Hill Says She and Tim McGraw Are Preparing to Be Empty-Nesters: ‘Our Daughters Have Their Own Lives Now’

Although Hill had already finished performing for the night, McGraw had to leave for his set before getting his answer — but when he came back, the good news was waiting for him.

“I had in my dressing room this foldout case that had a mirror in it that was my dressing armoire,” McGraw recalled. “I still have it to this day. When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife.’ It had, ‘I love you’ with big lipstick kisses. And this is the place right here.”