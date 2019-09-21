Tim McGraw Calls Wife Faith Hill His 'Best Friend' and Family's 'Center' in Sweet Birthday Post

Tim McGraw is expressing lots of love for his wife Faith Hill on her 52nd birthday.

The “Humble and Kind” singer posted a candid photo of his wife to Instagram on Saturday, showing off the artist’s natural beauty as she posed in a grassy area and soaked up the sun.

“Our center….” McGraw began the heartfelt caption of Hill’s birthday post.

“She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls,” he continued. “She is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms, I love her, I love her, I love her.”

McGraw added, “Happy birthday baby❤️.”

The longtime couple, who married in 1996, are not strangers to sharing their love for one another on social media.

For Hill’s birthday last year, McGraw shared a gallery of throwback photos of his wife to Instagram, adding a loving message about Hill, including the fact Hill wasn’t sold on their love right away.

“From the first time we met, I knew (she didn’t!) that she was the love of my life forever….” McGraw, also 52, wrote. “No matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad.”

“She’s so special and so loved by us,” he added. “Happy birthday my love.”

McGraw ended his message with a touching note about their everlasting bond. “When I wake up next to you in our 80’s… I’ll smile at the life we’ve built,” he said.

Hill and McGraw were both thriving on their own in the music industry before falling in love in 1996, when Hill was an opening act on McGraw’s Spontaneous Combustion tour. However, tying the knot that October was the event that “poured gasoline” on their careers, as he has told PEOPLE in June 2018.

From starting a family to making major life-changing health decisions, Hill added that “a lot has changed” in their relationship since the early days. But what hasn’t changed is their dedication to one another.

RELATED: Tim McGraw Knew Faith Hill Was ‘The Love of My Life’ When They First Met, But Says ‘She Didn’t’

So how does the pair — who are coming up on their 23rd wedding anniversary on Oct. 6 and are parents to daughters Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17 — keep the fire burning?

Working together, like releasing their first album of duets, The Rest of Our Life, and putting their love on display in concerts, certainly helps.

“It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together really feels like all the moments are special,” McGraw told PEOPLE in 2018.

Added Hill, “I watch him perform and still to this day I’m awed by it.”