Watch Tim McGraw Harmonize with Daughter Gracie on Stunning Version of Barbra Streisand Classic

Vocal chops definitely run in the Hill-McGraw family.

While taking a car trip with his daughter Gracie, Tim McGraw filmed a video of the pair duetting on the Barbra Streisand/Barry Gibb classic “What Kind of Fool.”

“PIPES!!!!!!……Dang, this girl can sing!” the proud papa, 52, captioned the clip he shared to Instagram on Monday. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip. #chaseyourdreamsgirl”

The hashtag refers to his 22-year-old daughter’s exciting new chapter. After attending New York University in Manhattan, and years of growing up in Nashville, Gracie is moving to Los Angeles — with her dad acting as both driver and duet partner.

“It’s kind of wild that Nashville has been my home base for my whole life but it never really felt like home to me,” she shared in a lengthy Instagram post last week. “Tomorrow I start my journey to the big LA baby!!! Even though it feels as if I’ve been living there these past two years already, it all seems surreal that it’s actually happening, I’m actually moving.”

RELATED: Tim McGraw Performs a New Song with Daughter Gracie

“This move isn’t an ending it’s a beginning!” she added. “As hard as it is to leave my friends here, I don’t feel sad. This is a start of a journey where I can actually care about myself and do things for ME!! I’ve never been that person and honestly it’s very scary but I’m so proud of myself. I’ve never been able to say that and really believe it. Without my people I wouldn’t believe in myself, so thank you for believing in me. I love you all so much. Thank you. You mean the world to me. See you soon new home!!”

McGraw and wife Faith Hill have been gradually adjusting to “empty nester” status as daughters Gracie, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 17, plan their respective futures. “Our daughters have their own lives now,” Hill, 51, told PEOPLE in June 2018.

“The girls are old enough now that if Mom and Dad want to focus on music together, it’s less of a problem and more of a kick,” explained Holly Gleason, a music writer and McGraw’s former publicist.

RELATED: Faith Hill Says She and Tim McGraw Are Preparing to Be Empty-Nesters: ‘Our Daughters Have Their Own Lives Now’

But just because the kids have (almost) flown the coop does not mean the ups and downs of parenthood are over. Recently, McGraw met his eldest daughter’s first date — and he did so covered in blood. Home and preparing for a barbecue, McGraw opened the door to greet the lucky boy in a blood-splattered apron, knife in hand.

“It worked out really well,” the singer joked at the time.

But no matter what, family sing-alongs are still regular occurrences. In honor of Maggie’s 20th birthday last August, Hill shared a video of the pair belting it out to Sir Elton John’s classic hit “Tiny Dancer” while driving.

RELATED: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Wish Their ‘One of a Kind’ Daughter Maggie a Happy 20th Birthday

“You are truly one of a kind. I love you so much,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “Your dad, sisters and I are so proud of you in every way imaginable. Happy Birthday my angel,” she added.

While taking her daughter off to college in 2016, Hill shared a similar video, where the pair sang out the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

The family doesn’t limit themselves to car concerts though — Gracie also joined her dad onstage in Nashville in 2015.