Watch Tim McGraw Cover Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One': 'Gorgeous'

Twain's sixth studio album Queen of Me is out now

By
Published on February 3, 2023 07:20 PM
Tim McGraw, Shania Twain
Tim McGraw; Shania Twain. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Phillip Faraone/Getty

Tim McGraw is celebrating Shania Twain's comeback the right way!

On Friday, the country star shared a video on Instagram where he performs an acoustic rendition of Twain's hit song "You're Still the One."

"[Bob Minner] and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago. Always been a big fan... can't wait to listen to the new album!! #shaniatwain," McGraw, 55, captioned the post, marking the release of Twain's new album Queen of Me.

In the comments section, Twain, 57, called his performance "Gorgeous!! 🥰"

In December, Twain spoke to PEOPLE about reclaiming her throne and the highs and lows of her career in honor of her sixth studio album.

"It's like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding," Twain said at the time. "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."

When she first announced the album in October, the singer-songwriter said she was feeling empowered.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne After Heartbreak & Health Setbacks: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore'

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" she continued. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She concluded, "I'll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑"

Queen of Me is out now.

Related Articles
Elle King rollout
Elle King on Relationship with Dad Rob Schneider: 'I Didn't Want to Be Known as Someone's Kid'
Shania Twain Worked at McDonald’s Before She Was Famous: ‘I Loved the Drive-Thru'
Shania Twain Reveals She 'Loved' Working at McDonald's Before She Was Famous
Charly Reynolds https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xp15zobky0wm11r4xq014/h?dl=0&rlkey=jby7zjd79a8uc74ibcxsenldu
Charly Reynolds Reveals Recent Vocal Cord Surgery: 'I Was Having Trouble Singing'
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eric and Jessie James Decker Are Always 'Smooching All Over Each Other' — and the Kids Don't Like It
Kelsea Ballerini is interviewed at CMT Storytellers at WorldWide Stages on January 18, 2023 in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform 'If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)' for 'CMT Storytellers'
Shania Twain, Prince
Shania Twain Says Prince Asked to Make an Album Together Around Her Divorce — but She Wasn't 'Ready'
Shania Twain Kim Petras
Shania Twain and Kim Petras Sport Matching Hairstyles in L.A., Plus Sheryl Crow, Paul Rudd and More
Garrett Nichols proposing to Taylor Garber, Restless Road Engagement
Restless Road's Garrett Nichols Is Engaged to Girlfriend Taylor Garber: 'The Best Moment'
Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B and Shania Twain grammys
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo and Shania Twain Announced as Presenters at 2023 Grammys
Shania Twain on The Origin, Significance of Her Harry Styles Duet at Coachella
Shania Twain 'Didn't Realize' Singing with Harry Styles at Coachella Would Be a 'Landmark Moment'
Elle King rollout
Elle King on Finding Love, Becoming a Mom After 'Tornado' 20s: 'I Have Everything I've Ever Wanted'
Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on . Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album "The Woman in Me," which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time Music - Shania Twain, New York, United States - 14 Jun 2019
Shania Twain Says She Would 'Flatten' Her Breasts to Avoid Stepfather's Abuse as a Teenager
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Stephanie Quayle
Stephanie Quayle Puts a Beautiful Spin on a Painful Story in New Short Film Project 'On the Edge'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_GfjyNXss/?hl=en kramergirl Verified Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo 😂. Edited · 1d
Jana Kramer Confirms She's Dating Allan Russell, Goes Instagram Official with Soccer Coach Boyfriend
Shania Twain arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Shania Twain Says She 'Lost a Very Important Foundation' Upon Her Parents' Death in 1987 Car Crash