Watch Tim McGraw Cover Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One': 'Gorgeous'

Tim McGraw is celebrating Shania Twain's comeback the right way!

On Friday, the country star shared a video on Instagram where he performs an acoustic rendition of Twain's hit song "You're Still the One."

"[Bob Minner] and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago. Always been a big fan... can't wait to listen to the new album!! #shaniatwain," McGraw, 55, captioned the post, marking the release of Twain's new album Queen of Me.

In the comments section, Twain, 57, called his performance "Gorgeous!! 🥰"

In December, Twain spoke to PEOPLE about reclaiming her throne and the highs and lows of her career in honor of her sixth studio album.

"It's like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding," Twain said at the time. "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."

When she first announced the album in October, the singer-songwriter said she was feeling empowered.

"These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne After Heartbreak & Health Setbacks: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore'

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" she continued. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"

She concluded, "I'll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑"

Queen of Me is out now.