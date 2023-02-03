Entertainment Music Country Watch Tim McGraw Cover Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One': 'Gorgeous' Twain's sixth studio album Queen of Me is out now By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Editorial Assistant, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 07:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Tim McGraw; Shania Twain. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Phillip Faraone/Getty Tim McGraw is celebrating Shania Twain's comeback the right way! On Friday, the country star shared a video on Instagram where he performs an acoustic rendition of Twain's hit song "You're Still the One." "[Bob Minner] and I had some fun covering this @shaniatwain classic a few weeks ago. Always been a big fan... can't wait to listen to the new album!! #shaniatwain," McGraw, 55, captioned the post, marking the release of Twain's new album Queen of Me. In the comments section, Twain, 57, called his performance "Gorgeous!! 🥰" Shania Twain on Posing Topless and 'Embracing' Menopause: 'I'm 'So Unashamed of My New Body' In December, Twain spoke to PEOPLE about reclaiming her throne and the highs and lows of her career in honor of her sixth studio album. "It's like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding," Twain said at the time. "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that." When she first announced the album in October, the singer-songwriter said she was feeling empowered. "These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin — and I think this album reflects that musically," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered. I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!" RELATED VIDEO: Shania Twain on Reclaiming Her Throne After Heartbreak & Health Setbacks: 'I Don't Have Anything to Prove Anymore' "I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick-ass night out with you!" she continued. "This one's gonna be a big party — no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!" She concluded, "I'll be Queen of Me – you be Queen of YOU! 👑" Queen of Me is out now.