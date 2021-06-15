Tim McGraw Is a 'Proud Pop' After Daughter Maggie Earns Master's Degree: 'Such Admiration'

"Go get em my sweet girl!!!!" he wrote about Maggie, who earned her master's degree from Stanford University

A proud dad he is!

On Tuesday, Tim McGraw celebrated his daughter Maggie May after she graduated from Stanford University with her Master's degree, sharing a sweet tribute to her.

"We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!" McGraw, 54, wrote about his 22-year-old daughter with wife Faith Hill, 53. "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place....."

"Go get em my sweet girl!!!!Proud Pop!" he ended the sweet note.

The congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike came pouring in in the comments.

"WOOHOO!! So happy for you, Maggie ! 🌟" wrote Reese Witherspoon.

"Fear the Tree!" commented Rita Wilson, referring to Stanford University's mascot. "Congratulations Maggie! You've worked so hard!!!"

The graduation celebrations come just about a month after McGraw and Hill's eldest daughter Gracie turned 24. (They also share daughter Audrey, 19.)

"They were just babies," McGraw said in a conversation in February for Leo Edit. "Our youngest is 19 and living in New York City now, I mean, it's crazy. It goes by so fast."

He jokingly added, "You think you're giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent-look, [laughs] you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

Meanwhile, Hill celebrated Gracie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram in May.