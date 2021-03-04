Tim McGraw Says It's ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Sad’ Watching His Daughters Age: ‘They Grow So Fast’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters are all grown up!

The "Here on Earth" singer opened up about fathering Grace, 23, Maggie Elizabeth, 22, and Audrey Caroline, 19, in a candid talk with new dad Garrett Hedlund.

"They were just babies," McGraw, 53, said in a conversation last month for Leo Edit. "Our youngest is 19 and living in New York City now, I mean, it's crazy. It goes by so fast."

He jokingly added, "You think you're giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent—look, [laughs] you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

McGraw also called it "unfathomable" how fast the time has gone by while raising his daughters with Hill, 53.

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age," he said.

The country singer called watching them grow up "a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time."

"You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that,' " the father of three added.

McGraw also credited his music career to bringing him to Faith and eventually becoming a father.