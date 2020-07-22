Tim McGraw Announces Upcoming Livestream Event to Celebrate New Here on Earth Album Release

"The thing I miss most about playing live shows is the connection I feel with everyone in the room," the country artist said

Tim McGraw is throwing a party in honor of his new upcoming album, Here on Earth.

On Tuesday, the country music star, 53, announced he would be celebrating the launch of his new music with a socially distant livestream event — held the same day he plans to drop his album — that will give fans a look at the making of the new LP.

The livestream will begin at 9 p.m. ET, on Aug. 21, and will feature McGraw participating in a Q&A with his songwriters, sharing the stories behind the album's songs and chats with his band members. He also plans to perform some of the new music for fans, as well as some old favorites.

"The thing I miss most about playing live shows is the connection I feel with everyone in the room," McGraw announced on Instagram. "While we can't be physically together right now, I wanted to create the closest thing I could to celebrate the new album #HEREONEARTH... so on August 21st we're gonna do a special live broadcast to take you behind the songs, chat with the songwriters, and play some of the new stuff plus old favorites!"

"Hope to see you there!!" he added.

Several fans and famous friends shared their excitement over the event. Rita Wilson commented, "How amazing!!!" on the post.

"Can't wait! Thanks for making the most out of this situation❤️," a fan added.

Here on Earth is McGraw's first solo release in nearly five years, according to Rolling Stone. It follows The Rest of Our Life, McGraw’s 2017 project with wife Faith Hill. His previous solo album was Damn Country Music in 2015.

"The album itself really talks a lot about life, a lot about life circumstances, in a big way and a small way," McGraw explained to The Boot in May. "So I think that I really got a pretty wide scope [stylistically] on this record. There's a couple that are really traditional, actually: There's one that's a real sort of throwback to Jimmy Webb and Glen Campbell."